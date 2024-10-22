Iowa quarterback breaks a passing record once held by his grandfather
CeJay Jones and the Ogden High School football team entered their final regular-season game with one goal in mind: securing a spot in the Class 1A playoffs. After a string of tough losses, their postseason hopes were hanging by a thread, and only a commanding win would ensure that the Bulldogs advanced to the next stage. Rising to the occasion, Jones delivered a historic, record-breaking performance that will be remembered in Ogden football history for years to come.
Ogden faced off against Nodaway Valley, knowing they needed to win by at least 17 points to grab the final playoff spot in their district. The stakes were high, but the Bulldogs were ready. Thanks to Jones’s exceptional play, Ogden not only won but dominated, defeating Nodaway Valley 44-14 to punch their ticket to the playoffs. The victory also earned the team a first-round playoff trip to face powerhouse Dike-New Hartford.
The star of the game, CeJay Jones, shattered the Ogden single-game passing record by throwing for 445 yards and five touchdowns. This feat not only propelled his team to victory but also cemented Jones’s place in the school’s football history. His five touchdown passes broke a record previously held by his grandfather, Kent Jones, whose name has been synonymous with excellence in Ogden football for decades.
Kent Jones set his record back in 1968, throwing for 394 yards in a game against Paton Churdan, a mark that had stood for over half a century. Kent was a 2nd-Team All-West Central Conference selection in 1968 and earned 1st-Team honors in 1969, making him a local legend. In 2022, Colby Rohe briefly held the school record after throwing for 404 yards, but CeJay’s incredible performance now stands atop them all. The Jones family football legacy lives on, and CeJay’s record-breaking game has added a new chapter to the history of Ogden football.
For CeJay, this season has been particularly meaningful. Last year, an elbow injury sidelined him just a few weeks into the season, robbing him of valuable playing time. His road to recovery wasn’t easy, but through hard work and determination, he returned to the field stronger than ever. Now a junior, Jones has proven himself to be one of the top quarterbacks in Class 1A. He ranks second in the state in passing yards, amassing an impressive 1,738 yards through the air. His completion percentage stands at 49% as he has connected on 113 of 230 attempts, adding 15 touchdown passes to his season stats. His yardage total is the most by an Ogden quarterback since Sam Christensen threw for 1,791 yards in 2019.
What makes Jones’s performance even more impressive is the fact that Ogden’s offense is still young and developing. Of the players who have caught passes this season, all but one are expected to return next year. Jones’s primary targets have been freshmen Tyler Lass and Weston Sundell, both of whom have been instrumental in the Bulldogs' passing attack. Lass has caught 29 passes for 538 yards and six touchdowns, while Sundell has also grabbed 29 receptions, totaling 477 yards and four scores. With such a young receiving corps, the future looks bright for Ogden football.
The pressure leading up to the game against Nodaway Valley was immense. Ogden had lost three straight games and found themselves in a must-win situation to keep their playoff hopes alive. The team not only needed a victory but had to win by a significant margin to secure the final playoff spot. Early in the game, things looked bleak as Nodaway Valley jumped out to a 6-0 lead. However, Jones and the Bulldogs quickly responded, scoring two touchdowns in rapid succession to take control of the game. Heading into the fourth quarter, Ogden led 22-14, but the team knew they needed more points to meet the playoff threshold. In a dominating final quarter, the Bulldogs scored three times, pulling away for the 44-14 win.
Jones’s performance wasn’t just about numbers—it was about leadership, resilience, and determination. His ability to step up when his team needed him most was a testament to his growth as a player. As Ogden heads into the playoffs, they will rely on Jones’s arm and leadership to guide them through the postseason.
Looking ahead, the Bulldogs face a tough first-round matchup against Dike-New Hartford, a perennial powerhouse in Iowa high school football. But with Jones at the helm and a talented, young roster surrounding him, Ogden is ready to embrace the challenge. The story of CeJay Jones’s record-breaking game and his journey from injury to stardom is one that will inspire Ogden football fans for years to come. As the playoffs begin, all eyes will be on the junior quarterback to see if he can continue writing his remarkable story on the biggest stage.
This season has been one for the history books in Ogden, and no matter what happens in the playoffs, CeJay Jones has already left an indelible mark on the program.