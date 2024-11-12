Iowa state football playoffs: Looking ahead to the Class 5A semifinals
Just going off name value alone, the Class 5A semifinals are going to attract plenty of attention. You have the three-time defending champs in Southeast Polk back, 10-time champion West Des Moines Dowling, five-time champs West Des Moines Valley and a school in Iowa City Liberty that opened its doors in 2017.
Here is a closer look at both Class 5A semifinal round games:
Class 5A Semifinals
(Friday, November 15)
West Des Moines Dowling vs. West Des Moines Valley, 4 p.m.
It’s hard to argue that this is the best rivalry in Iowa high school football, seeing as the two have met eight times in the playoffs alone since 2010. Overall, the Maroons lead the series 16-8 since 2008, winning each of the last two, including a 26-23 victory in September. But the last win by the Tigers did come in the playoffs, so this really is a toss-up game.
Dowling is led by running back Ra’Shawd Davis, as the senior has 1,236 yards rushing and 17 touchdowns. Jakob Skau has provided a strong target all year, catching 33 balls for 577 yards with six TDs.
On the other side of the field is as potent of an offensive attack as you will find. Zay Robinson, an Iowa State commit and one of the top recruits in the state, has 40 receptions for 569 yards with 11 TDs, adding scores in the return game as well. Quarterback Drake DeGroote has come into his own as a junior, completing 108 of 164 for 1,381 yards with 20 TDs, while King Coleman is coming off a big game that has him at 859 yards rushing and nine TDs.
These two are virtually identical in every key statistic on offense and defense, meaning turnovers could decide the outcome.
Iowa City Liberty vs. Southeast Polk, 7 p.m.
Sitting at just 3-3 and coming off a 34-0 loss to Johnston, the season looked lost for the Rams. But veteran leadership helped Southeast Polk regain its swagger, reeling off four wins over five games. The lone loss during that stretch was a 35-34 setback to West Des Moines Dowling.
Led by senior Holden Hansen, the Rams feature a different attack compared to past teams. Holden has thrown for almost 2,000 yards with 15 touchdowns, adding another 308 and eight scores with his legs. Junior Drew Thompson is the leading rusher while Iowa State commit Sam Zelenovich has caught 61 passes for 779 yards and six TDs. Cooper Martinson is a defensive anchor with 70.5 tackles including eight for loss and two sacks.
Liberty, which was competing in 4A just a couple years ago has not lost since Week 3 to Pleasant Valley. They own two wins over Ankeny along with victories vs. Cedar Falls, Waukee and both fellow city rivals Iowa CIty West and Iowa City High.
Reese Rettig is one of the more accurate passers in the state, completing 73 percent of his throws for 2,385 yards with 29 touchdowns and just three interceptions. The junior also has 452 yards and six scores on the ground. Owen Drapeaux leads the team with 889 yards and 13 TDs rushing while both Dallas Miller and Sutton Koller have over 800 yards receiving.