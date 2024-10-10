Meet Iowa’s best high school running backs so far in 2024
While spreading the field and throwing the ball all around is now the norm, that does not mean there isn’t a great number of talented running backs around the state.
Being able to pick up those key yards and convert critical downs boils down to having a talented player in the backfield.
Here are some of the top running backs around Iowa this fall:
Adrien Robbins, PCM, Senior
One of four to record 2,000 yards rushing last year, Robbins finished with 2,182 and 24 touchdowns, averaging almost eight yards per carry. He is well on his way to matching that again with over 1,000 already.
Javon Sanders, Des Moines Lincoln, Senior
Sanders has turned himself into an elite talent, rushing for over 1,500 yards while averaging 9.3 per carry as a junior. He found the end zone 16 times last season.
Titan Schmitt, Clear Lake, Senior
Part of a balanced offense, Schmitt racked up 1,460 yards and 16 TDs last year and is on pace to match those numbers this fall.
Ra’Shawd Davis, West Des Moines Dowling, Senior
Last year, Davis made the end zone his home away from home, rushing there 27 times. He also had over 1,400 yards and leads the Maroon ground attack this year.
Zack Butler, Woodbury Central, Senior
On pace for another 1,000-yard season, Butler rushed for 1,355 with 22 touchdowns last year.
Hudson Ehrenfelt, Mid-Prairie, Junior
As a sophomore, Ehrenfelt recorded 1,336 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns, showing age is just a number. He remains the leader of the Hawk backfield again.
Garrison Motsinger, Bedford, Senior
Motsinger needed just 134 carries last year to run for over 1,300 yards, averaging nearly 10 per carry. He also scored 22 touchdowns.
Austin Scranton, Anamosa, Senior
After rushing for 1,309 yards as a junior, Scranton is set to surpass that number this year.
Quincy Collins, West Burlington, Senior
He came in listed as a wide receiver, but Collins has made a splash at running back, rushing for over 1,300 yards this year already.
Will Hawthorne, Gilbert, Senior
An Iowa State University commit, Hawthorne has the Tigers riding high behind his power running skills.
Jaxon Gordon, Riverside, Junior
Gordon went over 1,000 yards as a sophomore and has already cleared that number this year as a junior.
Nathan Moon, Clarksville, Sophomore
Moon took over the No. 1 RB role and has flourished, racking up over 1,200 yards this season and hitting 20 touchdowns in six games.
Tiernan Boots, Lisbon, Senior
Not only a standout on defense, Boots continues to showcase his skills on offense, averaging nearly 11 yards per carry this season.
Kale Pearson, Le Mars Gehlen, Senior
Pearson continues to dominate, closing in on another 1,000-yard season while becoming a constant source for touchdowns.
Jamarius Gibbs-Green, Fort Dodge, Senior
Providing an outlet for a young quarterback, Gibbs-Green is a speedy back, shouldering the load for the Dodgers in place of Dreshaun Ross this fall.
Trayton Cink, Bishop Garrigan, Junior
Remember the name Cink, as the power runner nears 1,000 yards after missing last year and much of the Golden Bear run to the state title with an injury.
Nile Sinn, Williamsburg, Senior
Sinn complements Grant Hocker in the backfield, providing big-play potential each time he touches the football.
Tyson O’Brien, Atlantic, Senior
O’Brien is at the head of the Atlantic offense, surpassing 1,200 yards this year and looking for more.
Weston Trapp, Creston, Senior
Trapp - an excellent name for a running back - provides the dirt to the offense, going over 1,000 yards and double-digit TDs.