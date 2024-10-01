Top 10 high school mascots in Iowa: Vote for the best
Sorry, Iowa State Cyclones fans, but when it comes to high school mascots in Iowa, derivations of the Hawkeye reign supreme.
Over the next couple of months, SBLive/SI will be featuring the best high school mascots in every state, giving readers a chance to vote for No. 1 in all 50.
Vote: Best high school mascot in Hawaii
Vote: Best high school mascot in Idaho
Vote: Best high school mascot in Illinois
Vote: Best high school mascot in Indiana
The winners and highest vote-getters will make up the field for our NCAA Tournament-style March Mascot Madness bracket in 2025. The Coalinga Horned Toads (California) are the defending national champions.
Here are High School on SI's top 10 high school mascots in Iowa (vote in the poll below to pick your favorite):
The poll will close at 11:59 p.m. ET Tuesday, Oct. 8.
1. E-Hawks (Emmetsburg HS)
Before email, e-commerce, e-banking and e-books came the E-Hawks of Emmetsburg. The E-Hawks, sporting a barrel-chested, yellow-sweater-wearing hawk as their mascot, have been winning state championships since the '70s, and now the school offers e-sports.
2. Go-Hawks (Waverly-Shell Rock HS)
3. Kee-Hawks (Kee HS)
The hyphen is super helpful here, so you know it's the Kee High School Kee-Hawks and not the Kee Kee High School Hawks. It's also worth noting that the "Kee" in Kee High School is short for Eastern Allamakee.
4. Nikes (Burlington Notre Dame)
Although the school's athletes are known to wear Nikes from time to time, that's not where the nickname came from (at least not directly). Notre Dame's mascot is named for the Greek goddess of victory, just like the shoe company is.
5. Orabs (Sheldon HS)
The Orabs’ school colors are orange and black, and in a contest in the 1920s to name the mascot, Orabs (orange and black) took the prize. If the cross-state schools would ever be interested, the Sheldon Orabs vs. the Hampshire Whip-Purs (Illinois, white and purple) would make a fantastic Color Bowl.
6. Regals (Regina HS)
Regina is the only high school in the country that calls itself the Regals, and its mascot is an anthropomorphic blue-and-gold crown named Crownie.
7. River Kings/Queens (Clinton HS)
Located right on the Mississippi River across from Illinois, Clinton's boys teams are the only River Kings in the nation, while the girls teams are the only River Queens in high school sports. The logo is a real pro, depicting a trident backing a C, with the C looking like a head and the trident prongs looking like its crown.
8. Stormin' Pointers (Center Point-Urbana HS)
Would they have made the list simply as the Pointers? Probably not. But Stormin’ Pointers wielding lightning bolts are an out-of-this-world force to be reckoned with.
9. Wahawks (Waterloo West HS)
No, we didn’t forget an R. These are the only Wahawks in the country among a sea of Warhawks. The name is derived from Waterloo (Wa) and Black Hawk County (hawk), and the school’s mascot is a hawk-like character named Westy.
10. Wheelers (Audubon HS)
Named for world-famous bird expert John James Audubon, the town took a different turn when it came to choosing a high school mascot. Its wheel-in-motion logo looks like it would perform well on the world-famous Autobahn.
—
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive | @sblivesports