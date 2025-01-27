High School

Top 15 Iowa high school boys basketball power rankings

Check out the Top 15 Iowa high school boys basketball teams in the state

Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Micah Schlaak passes the ball around Ankeny's Lio Aguirre last year during the state tournament.
Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 15 Iowa high school boys basketball power rankings for the week of Jan. 27. To be eligible, you must be ranked in the Top 5 of the class rankings

1. West Des Moines Valley (12-2)

Previous rank: 1

Next game: Jan. 31 at Johnston

2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (11-2)

Previous rank: 2

Next game: Jan. 28 at Western Dubuque

3. Clear Lake (13-0)

Previous rank: 3

Next game: Jan. 28 vs. Clarion-Goldfield/Dows

4. Linn-Mar (12-2)

Previous rank: 5

Next game: Jan. 28 vs. Iowa City West

5. Cedar Falls (12-1)

Previous rank: 6

Next game: Jan. 28 at Cedar Rapids Prairie

6. MOC-Floyd Valley (12-2)

Previous rank: 7

Next game: Jan. 28 at Sibley-Ocheyedan

7. Madrid (15-0)

Previous rank: 9

Next game: Jan. 28 vs. Panorama

8. Bellevue Marquette (16-0)

Previous rank: 10

Next game: Jan. 31 at Calamus-Wheatland

9. Grand View Christian (15-1)

Previous rank: 4

Next game: Jan. 28 vs. PCM

10. Grundy Center (14-0)

Previous rank: 12

Next game: Jan. 28 vs. East Marshall

11. Council Bluffs Lincoln (13-0)

Previous rank: 13

Next game: Jan. 28 vs. Sioux City North

12. Western Christian (14-2)

Previous rank: 14

Next game: Feb. 1 vs. Aberdeen Christian

13. Storm Lake (11-1)

Previous rank: 15

Next game: Jan. 28 vs. Cherokee

14. Carroll Kuemper (17-1)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Next game: Jan. 31 vs. Lewis Central

15. Decorah (12-1)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Next game: Jan. 27 at Cedar Rapids Washington

