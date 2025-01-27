Top 15 Iowa high school boys basketball power rankings
Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 15 Iowa high school boys basketball power rankings for the week of Jan. 27. To be eligible, you must be ranked in the Top 5 of the class rankings:
1. West Des Moines Valley (12-2)
Previous rank: 1
Next game: Jan. 31 at Johnston
2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (11-2)
Previous rank: 2
Next game: Jan. 28 at Western Dubuque
3. Clear Lake (13-0)
Previous rank: 3
Next game: Jan. 28 vs. Clarion-Goldfield/Dows
4. Linn-Mar (12-2)
Previous rank: 5
Next game: Jan. 28 vs. Iowa City West
5. Cedar Falls (12-1)
Previous rank: 6
Next game: Jan. 28 at Cedar Rapids Prairie
6. MOC-Floyd Valley (12-2)
Previous rank: 7
Next game: Jan. 28 at Sibley-Ocheyedan
7. Madrid (15-0)
Previous rank: 9
Next game: Jan. 28 vs. Panorama
8. Bellevue Marquette (16-0)
Previous rank: 10
Next game: Jan. 31 at Calamus-Wheatland
9. Grand View Christian (15-1)
Previous rank: 4
Next game: Jan. 28 vs. PCM
10. Grundy Center (14-0)
Previous rank: 12
Next game: Jan. 28 vs. East Marshall
11. Council Bluffs Lincoln (13-0)
Previous rank: 13
Next game: Jan. 28 vs. Sioux City North
12. Western Christian (14-2)
Previous rank: 14
Next game: Feb. 1 vs. Aberdeen Christian
13. Storm Lake (11-1)
Previous rank: 15
Next game: Jan. 28 vs. Cherokee
14. Carroll Kuemper (17-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Next game: Jan. 31 vs. Lewis Central
15. Decorah (12-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Next game: Jan. 27 at Cedar Rapids Washington