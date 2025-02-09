High School

Top 15 Iowa high school boys basketball power rankings

Check out the Top 15 Iowa high school boys basketball teams in the state

Dana Becker

Valley's Jayden McGregory drives to the basket during State Crossover Classic at Valley High School on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, in West Des Moines.
Valley's Jayden McGregory drives to the basket during State Crossover Classic at Valley High School on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, in West Des Moines. / Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 15 Iowa high school boys basketball power rankings for the week of Feb. 10. To be eligible, you must be ranked in the Top 5 of the class rankings

1. West Des Moines Valley (15-2)

Previous rank: 1

2. Clear Lake (18-0)

Previous rank: 3

3. Linn-Mar (15-2)

Previous rank: 4

4. Madrid (19-0)

Previous rank: 5

5. Bellevue Marquette (20-0)

Previous rank: 6

6. Grand View Christian (18-1)

Previous rank: 7

7. Grundy Center (18-0)

Previous rank: 8

8. Storm Lake (15-1)

Previous rank: 11

9. Carroll Kuemper (19-1)

Previous rank: 12

10. Decorah (17-1)

Previous rank: 13

11. Sioux City East (14-3)

Previous rank: 14

12. Knoxville (17-0)

Previous rank: 15

13. Waukee Northwest (14-3)

Previous rank: Not ranked

14. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (14-4)

Previous rank: 2

15. Ballard (15-1)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa