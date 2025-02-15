Top 15 Iowa high school boys basketball power rankings
Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 15 Iowa high school boys basketball power rankings for the week of Feb. 17. To be eligible, you must be ranked in the Top 5 of the class rankings:
1. Clear Lake (19-0)
Previous rank: 2
2. Linn-Mar (17-2)
Previous rank: 3
3. Madrid (21-0)
Previous rank: 4
4. Bellevue Marquette (21-1)
Previous rank: 5
5. Grand View Christian (20-1)
Previous rank: 6
6. Storm Lake (18-1)
Previous rank: 8
7. Carroll Kuemper (20-1)
Previous rank: 9
8. Decorah (18-1)
Previous rank: 10
9. Sioux City East (16-3)
Previous rank: 11
10. Knoxville (20-0)
Previous rank: 12
11. Waukee Northwest (16-3)
Previous rank: 13
12. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (16-4)
Previous rank: 14
13. West Des Moines Valley (15-3)
Previous rank: 1
14. Grundy Center (19-1)
Previous rank: 7
15. Ballard (17-1)
Previous rank: 15