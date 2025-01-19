Top 15 Iowa high school girls basketball power rankings
Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 15 Iowa high school girls basketball power rankings for the week of Jan. 20. To be eligible, you must be ranked in the Top 5 of the class rankings:
1. Johnston (13-0)
Previous rank: 1
Next game: Jan. 21 vs. Urbandale
2. West Des Moines Dowling (12-2)
Previous rank: 2
Next game: Jan. 21 at Waukee
3. North Polk (13-0)
Previous rank: 3
Next game: Jan. 21 vs. Gilbert
4. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (14-0)
Previous rank: 4
Next game: Jan. 21 at Davis County
5. Mount Vernon (13-1)
Previous rank: 5
Next game: Jan. 21 at Marion
6. Hinton (15-0)
Previous rank: 7
Next game: Jan. 20 vs. Cherokee
7. Estherville-Lincoln Central (13-2)
Previous rank: 8
Next game: Jan. 20 at Newell-Fonda
8. Waukee Northwest (11-3)
Previous rank: 6
Next game: Jan. 21 vs. Southeast Polk
9. Dallas Center-Grimes (12-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Next game: Jan. 21 vs. Ankeny
10. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (11-2)
Previous rank: 5
Next game: Jan. 21 at Sioux City East
11. Waverly Shell-Rock (12-1)
Previous rank: 12
Next game: Jan. 20 vs. Keokuk
12. Council Bluffs St. Albert (13-0)
Previous rank: 13
Next game: Jan. 20 vs. AHSTW
13. Norwalk (12-1)
Previous rank: 14
Next game: Jan. 20 vs. Carlisle
14. Forest City (15-0)
Previous rank: 15
Next game: Jan. 21 vs. North Union
15. Dubuque Wahlert (10-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Next game: Jan. 21 at Cedar Rapids Xavier