High School

Top 15 Iowa high school girls basketball power rankings

Check out the Top 15 Iowa high school girls basketball teams in the state

Dana Becker

Ava Zediker and Dowling continue to add up wins as the march towards the postseason continues
Ava Zediker and Dowling continue to add up wins as the march towards the postseason continues / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 15 Iowa high school girls basketball power rankings for the week of Jan. 20. To be eligible, you must be ranked in the Top 5 of the class rankings

1. Johnston (13-0)

Previous rank: 1

Next game: Jan. 21 vs. Urbandale

2. West Des Moines Dowling (12-2)

Previous rank: 2

Next game: Jan. 21 at Waukee

3. North Polk (13-0)

Previous rank: 3

Next game: Jan. 21 vs. Gilbert

4. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (14-0)

Previous rank: 4

Next game: Jan. 21 at Davis County

5. Mount Vernon (13-1)

Previous rank: 5

Next game: Jan. 21 at Marion

6. Hinton (15-0)

Previous rank: 7

Next game: Jan. 20 vs. Cherokee

7. Estherville-Lincoln Central (13-2)

Previous rank: 8

Next game: Jan. 20 at Newell-Fonda

8. Waukee Northwest (11-3)

Previous rank: 6

Next game: Jan. 21 vs. Southeast Polk

9. Dallas Center-Grimes (12-2)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Next game: Jan. 21 vs. Ankeny

10. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (11-2)

Previous rank: 5

Next game: Jan. 21 at Sioux City East

11. Waverly Shell-Rock (12-1)

Previous rank: 12

Next game: Jan. 20 vs. Keokuk

12. Council Bluffs St. Albert (13-0)

Previous rank: 13

Next game: Jan. 20 vs. AHSTW

13. Norwalk (12-1)

Previous rank: 14

Next game: Jan. 20 vs. Carlisle

14. Forest City (15-0)

Previous rank: 15

Next game: Jan. 21 vs. North Union

15. Dubuque Wahlert (10-1)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Next game: Jan. 21 at Cedar Rapids Xavier

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa