Top 25 Iowa high school boys basketball state rankings (12/14/2024)

Cedar Rapids Kennedy moved to the top of the latest boys basketball rankings.
Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 25 Iowa high school boys basketball state rankings for the week of Dec. 16:

1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (3-0)

Previous rank: 2

This is going to be a fun team to watch all year, as the Cougars are averaging 90 a night through three games, including 100 in a win vs. Cedar Rapids Washington. They are now set for a showdown with Cedar Falls this coming week.

2. Dubuque Senior (2-0)

Previous rank: 4

The Rams handled business vs. Dubuque Hempstead ahead of what should be a fun showdown vs. Dubuque Wahlert coming up.

3. West Des Moines Dowling (3-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

The Maroons knocked off the Tigers, showing their win over Ankeny Centennial was no fluke.

4. Sioux City East (4-0)

Previous rank: 9

Averaging 84 points per game, it is quite evident the Black Raiders can score. They put up 101 in a win over Sioux City West. 

5. Cedar Falls (3-0)

Previous rank: 10

The Tigers stayed perfect ahead of a showdown with Cedar Rapids Kennedy that will feature one of the best defenses against one of the top offenses in the state. 

6. West Des Moines Valley (3-1)

Previous rank: 3

It is going to be another grind in 4A, as the Tigers knocked off Waukee Northwest only to drop a heartbreaker to West Des Moines Dowling, 54-53.

7. Waukee Northwest (3-1)

Previous rank: 1

In a defensive struggle, it was West Des Moines Valley getting the best of the Wolves, 66-54. Waukee Northwest did rebound to best city rival Waukee, 60-48.

8. Johnston (3-1)

Previous rank: 5

The Dragons got by Ankeny but were tripped up by Waukee Northwest three days later, 60-48.

9. Grand View Christian (5-0)

Previous rank: 7

With games vs. PCM and Pella Christian, it will be interesting to see if the Thunder are tested.

10. Western Christian (1-2)

Previous rank: 11

The Pack have a key battle with Sioux City Bishop Heelan coming up around games against non-Iowa teams.

11. Ballard (4-0)

Previous rank: 12

There was no question the Bombers would stay perfect last week, cruising to two more wins.

12. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3-0)

Previous rank: 14

Xavier had no trouble with Cedar Rapids Jefferson as they move closer to a meeting with Dowling to start 2025.

13. North Linn (4-0)

Previous rank: 15

The Lynx saw their win streak get threatened vs. Alburnett before pulling out a four-point win. Those two will meet again in January.

14. Waterloo West (2-0)

Previous rank: 16

The Wahawks close out 2024 against Cedar Rapids Xavier and Cedar Rapids Prairie before facing Dubuque Senior and Cedar Falls to start the new year.

15. Clear Lake (2-0)

Previous rank: 17

It will be interesting to see how the Lions handle Forest City this coming week.

16. Dubuque Wahlert (3-0)

Previous rank: 19

The Golden Eagles crushed Western Dubuque to stay perfect on the young season.

17. Newton (3-0)

Previous rank: 20

We will learn a little more about the Cardinals before flipping the calendar with games against Dallas Center-Grimes and Pella.

18. Decorah (4-0)

Previous rank: 21

The Vikings scored 93 and 81 in wins over Crestwood and New Hampton.

19. West Burlington (5-0)

Previous rank: 22

Behind a 91-point performance, the Falcons are now averaging almost 84 a night.

20. Madrid (5-0)

Previous rank: 23

The Tigers not only score but they play great defense, holding opponents to 39 points per game.

21. Bellevue Marquette (5-0)

Previous rank: 24

The Defenders were offensive last week, hitting 102 in a victory and 87 in another.

22. ADM (3-0)

Previous rank: 25

All signs point to a fun end to 2024 when the Tigers take on Ballard.

23. Iowa City West (3-1)

Previous rank: 8

The Trojans could not get on track against Cedar Falls, falling for the first time this season, 69-31.

24. Ames (4-1)

Previous rank: 13

The Little Cyclones were stunned by Dallas Center-Grimes, bouncing back with wins over Des Moines Roosevelt and Indianola.

25. Norwalk (3-1)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Since a two-point loss to Ballard, Norwalk has reeled off three straight wins, including a sweep of the Pella schools.

