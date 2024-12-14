Top 25 Iowa high school boys basketball state rankings (12/14/2024)
Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 25 Iowa high school boys basketball state rankings for the week of Dec. 16:
1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (3-0)
Previous rank: 2
This is going to be a fun team to watch all year, as the Cougars are averaging 90 a night through three games, including 100 in a win vs. Cedar Rapids Washington. They are now set for a showdown with Cedar Falls this coming week.
2. Dubuque Senior (2-0)
Previous rank: 4
The Rams handled business vs. Dubuque Hempstead ahead of what should be a fun showdown vs. Dubuque Wahlert coming up.
3. West Des Moines Dowling (3-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Maroons knocked off the Tigers, showing their win over Ankeny Centennial was no fluke.
4. Sioux City East (4-0)
Previous rank: 9
Averaging 84 points per game, it is quite evident the Black Raiders can score. They put up 101 in a win over Sioux City West.
5. Cedar Falls (3-0)
Previous rank: 10
The Tigers stayed perfect ahead of a showdown with Cedar Rapids Kennedy that will feature one of the best defenses against one of the top offenses in the state.
6. West Des Moines Valley (3-1)
Previous rank: 3
It is going to be another grind in 4A, as the Tigers knocked off Waukee Northwest only to drop a heartbreaker to West Des Moines Dowling, 54-53.
7. Waukee Northwest (3-1)
Previous rank: 1
In a defensive struggle, it was West Des Moines Valley getting the best of the Wolves, 66-54. Waukee Northwest did rebound to best city rival Waukee, 60-48.
8. Johnston (3-1)
Previous rank: 5
The Dragons got by Ankeny but were tripped up by Waukee Northwest three days later, 60-48.
9. Grand View Christian (5-0)
Previous rank: 7
With games vs. PCM and Pella Christian, it will be interesting to see if the Thunder are tested.
10. Western Christian (1-2)
Previous rank: 11
The Pack have a key battle with Sioux City Bishop Heelan coming up around games against non-Iowa teams.
11. Ballard (4-0)
Previous rank: 12
There was no question the Bombers would stay perfect last week, cruising to two more wins.
12. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3-0)
Previous rank: 14
Xavier had no trouble with Cedar Rapids Jefferson as they move closer to a meeting with Dowling to start 2025.
13. North Linn (4-0)
Previous rank: 15
The Lynx saw their win streak get threatened vs. Alburnett before pulling out a four-point win. Those two will meet again in January.
14. Waterloo West (2-0)
Previous rank: 16
The Wahawks close out 2024 against Cedar Rapids Xavier and Cedar Rapids Prairie before facing Dubuque Senior and Cedar Falls to start the new year.
15. Clear Lake (2-0)
Previous rank: 17
It will be interesting to see how the Lions handle Forest City this coming week.
16. Dubuque Wahlert (3-0)
Previous rank: 19
The Golden Eagles crushed Western Dubuque to stay perfect on the young season.
17. Newton (3-0)
Previous rank: 20
We will learn a little more about the Cardinals before flipping the calendar with games against Dallas Center-Grimes and Pella.
18. Decorah (4-0)
Previous rank: 21
The Vikings scored 93 and 81 in wins over Crestwood and New Hampton.
19. West Burlington (5-0)
Previous rank: 22
Behind a 91-point performance, the Falcons are now averaging almost 84 a night.
20. Madrid (5-0)
Previous rank: 23
The Tigers not only score but they play great defense, holding opponents to 39 points per game.
21. Bellevue Marquette (5-0)
Previous rank: 24
The Defenders were offensive last week, hitting 102 in a victory and 87 in another.
22. ADM (3-0)
Previous rank: 25
All signs point to a fun end to 2024 when the Tigers take on Ballard.
23. Iowa City West (3-1)
Previous rank: 8
The Trojans could not get on track against Cedar Falls, falling for the first time this season, 69-31.
24. Ames (4-1)
Previous rank: 13
The Little Cyclones were stunned by Dallas Center-Grimes, bouncing back with wins over Des Moines Roosevelt and Indianola.
25. Norwalk (3-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Since a two-point loss to Ballard, Norwalk has reeled off three straight wins, including a sweep of the Pella schools.