Vote: Who should be Iowa's high school athlete of the week? (10/6/2024)
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for Sept. 30-Oct. 6. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Sophia Austen, Iowa City West volleyball
In reclaiming “The Spike,” Austen led the Trojans to a five-set win over cross-town rival Iowa City Hight with 32 kills.
Tyson Barnes, Pella football
Barnes made sure the Dutch would get a win, catching 10 passes for 168 yards with three trips to the end zone vs. Newton.
Canaan Dunham, Pella boys cross country
Another race, another win for Dunham, as the highly-gifted junior took home top honors at the Bud and Bonnie Williams Invitational for the Dutch in 15:42.
Lila Eastvold, Iowa City West volleyball
Just a sophomore, Eastvold showed her skills by recording 52 assists in a five-set win for West over Iowa City High.
Marissa Ferebee, Pella girls cross country
Ferebee just continues to hum along, as the top distance runner in the state won gold at the Bud and Bonnie Williams Invitational over a field stacked with Class 4A’s top runners. She recorded a time of 17:47, helping her team to a first place finish.
Rogan Heidt, Maquoketa Valley football
Heidt, a sophomore, piled up 327 yards with three touchdowns on the ground to help his team secure a key victory.
Cayleigh Heller, North Tama volleyball
Heller was a perfect 24-for-24 serving with 13 aces in a three over Meskwai Settlement.
Brady Hetzel, Lewis Central football
On 13-for-16 passing, Hetzel accounted for 298 yards and four touchdowns as the Titans rolled, 56-6.
Grace Hoeper, Iowa City High girls swimming
Hoeper continues to be at the forefront of the speed events in the state, as the senior has recorded the fastest swims in the 50, 100 and 200 freestyle events. She also sits first in the 100 butterfly and is third in the 200 individual medley.
Brandon Hughes, Spirit Lake boys cross country
Hughes bested teammate Dietrich Dirks for the individual crown at the Algona Invitational, as the runner clocked a time of 16:52.
Avery Jones, Wapsie Valley volleyball
Jones was setting her teammates up all night in a tough five-set loss to Jesup, dishing out 53 assists.
Hailey Kozloski, Linn-Mar girls cross country
The Lions dominated at the Iowa City West Invitational, with Kozloski leading the way. The sophomore won gold in 19:43, over 50 seconds ahead of the runner-up as Linn-Mar finished first.
Dawson Kreykes, Sibley-Ocheyedan football
All Kreykes did was catch 11 passes for 178 yards with a pair of touchdowns in a tough loss for his squad.
Logan McDole, Washington football
The senior was on-point, completing 17 of 21 passes for 313 yards with four touchdowns in a 39-28 win.
Edie Miller, Iowa City Liberty volleyball
The sophomore was all over the court vs. Western Dubuque, recording 44 digs in a win for her Lightning.
Gavin Reck, East Buchanan football
Reck did just that, recording four sacks as part of a defensive effort that allowed just six points on the night.
Pryce Rochford, Edgewood-Colesburg football
Rochford was unstoppable vs. Springville, carrying the ball 29 times for 334 yards with five touchdowns.
Jenna Scharper, Osage volleyball
In helping the Green Devils to a win over Waverly-Shell Rock, Scharper stepped up with 10 blocks on the night.
Tyra Schupbach, West Bend-Mallard girls cross country
Competing against several runners from larger schools, Schupbach dominated the field at the Algona Invitational. She claimed gold in a time of 19:31, over 28 seconds ahead of the runner-up.
Moustafa Tiea, Iowa City West boys cross country
Again showing his incredible growth in a short amount of time, Tiea won the Iowa City West Invitational to help his team claim gold. The senior finished the course in 16:11.
Jack Wallace, Iowa City West football
Wallace continues to add his name to the Trojan history books, this time with a six-touchdown showing while leading West past Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 48-6.