Vote: Who should be Iowa’s High School Athlete of the Week? (3/17/2025)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for March 10-16. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Avah Underwood of Council Bluffs St. Albert girls basketball.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, March 23. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Blake Aalbers, MOC-Floyd Valley boys basketball
A game-winner earlier in the tournament, Aalbers led the Dutchmen to the 3A state title by scoring 62 points with nine made 3-pointers and six assists.
Jashua Anglo, Johnston boys track and field
Anglo hit the indoor track twice and walked away a two-time state champion for the Dragons, capturing gold in the 200 and 400.
Lili Denton, Council Bluffs St. Albert girls track and field
Along with winning two individual events at the IATC indoor state championships, Denton ran on two winning relays, helping St. Albert to team gold.
Jayden McGregory, Valley boys basketball
McGregory showcased the athleticism that has him a highly-regarded football prospect, leading the Tigers to a third consecutive 4A title. He had the game-winner in the semis and was the leading scorer in the finals, finishing with a 4A-best 70 points over three games.
Thomas Meyer, Clear Lake boys basketball
Meyer put up 64 points with 22 rebounds, nine assists and five steals through three state tournament games, helping the Lions finish second in 3A. He shot 62 percent from the field and was 14 of 18 at the free throw line.
Colin Rice, Waukee Northwest boys basketball
Rice did all he could to carry the Wolves to the 4A finals, scoring 56 points with a 4A-high 34 rebounds as Waukee Northwest finished second.
Alyssa Richman, Manson Northwest Webster girls track
Richman opened her senior season with a bang, winning the 2A indoor state title in the 3,000. She not only took 36 seconds off her time from last year, but won by 23 seconds.
Spencer Roeder, Bellevue Marquette boys basketball
Roeder put the Defenders in position to win their first state title, scoring 62 points as Bellevue Marquette placed second in 1A.
Toryn Severson, Madrid boys basketball
Severson led the Tigers to their first-ever state title, finishing the three-game week with 83 points in 96 minutes played.
Caleb Ten Pas, Des Moines Christian boys track and field
Ten Pas secured gold in the 800 and 1,600 at indoor state, earning a Blue Standard to qualify for the Drake Relays in the longer event.
Kaden VanRegenmorter, Western Christian boys basketball
VanRegenmorter was at the heart of back-to-back 2A state title for the Wolfpack, scoring 44 points as Western Christian captured title No. 12 all-time. He also grabbed 21 rebounds with 10 assists and six steals.