Vote: Who should be Iowa’s high school athlete of the week? (7/6/2025)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for June 30-July 5. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Hayden Gookin of Mount Vernon softball.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July, 13. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Alyssa Haugland, Bishop Garrigan softball
Haugland scored six runs and stole two bases in a 22-14 victory for the Golden Bears over Garner-Hayfield/Ventura. She finished 5-for-6 with two RBI.
Mallory Hauschilt, Iowa Valley softball
The ninth-grader was 5-for-5 with two doubles, four runs scored and a pair of RBI.
Addy Jeske, Eagle Grove softball
Jeske added her name to the school softball records, becoming the career hits leader. She broke the mark set at 182 by Ashley Willard.
Erilea Kupka, HLV-TC softball
A freshman, Kupka is a name to keep an eye on as she hit three home runs in a win over Montezuma, going 3-for-4 with eight RBI and three runs scored.
Abby Leu, Newell-Fonda softball
Leu accounted for five runs scored and drove in three more, finishing 2-for-2 at the plate for the Mustangs.
Brooks McCarty, MOC-Floyd Valley baseball
McCarty fanned 12 and allowed just one hit over six innings of work, helping his team to a 6-0 win that clinched the Siouxland Conference title.
Grace Pence, Albia softball
Pence was delivering in a win over Chariton, striking out 19 while allowing just four hits with one walk.
Ellie Sanders, Columbus softball
In a convincing win, Sanders was on fire, going 5-for-5 with three runs scored and a pair of RBI.
Sophie Seligman, Ogden softball
Seligman drove in eight and scored five times herself, recording a home run and a triple for the Bulldogs.
Tate Slagle, Algona baseball
The future Iowa Hawkeye continued his strong season, blasting three home runs including a grand slam in a doubleheader win over St. Edmond. Slagle drove in a combined 10 runs in the two games.
Nolan Wagoner, Clarinda baseball
Clarinda needed everything Wagoner brought to the table, as the freshman went 5-for-5 with a triple, three runs scored and an RBI in an 8-7 victory.
Colton Wight, Martensdale-St. Marys baseball
Wight was 3-for-3 with three doubles, driving in seven runs as M-SM downed Central Decatur.
Mallory Wulf, West Liberty softball
Wulf was effective in a ranked matchup with Durant, recording a no-hitter with three strikeouts and one walk on 78 pitches. She faced exactly 21 batters in the conference-clinching victory.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others.