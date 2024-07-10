Vote: Who should be SBLive's Iowa high school athlete of the week? (7/8/2024)
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for July 1-7. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email nate@scorebooklive.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Jackie Baas, Bondurant-Farrar girls softball
The senior struck out five in six innings in a 2-1 against Ankeny.
Kennedy Broud, Southeast Polk softball
Broud smashed two homers and collected five RBI in a 9-0 win over Sigourney. Broud also walked and was hit by a pitch while scoring twice.
Carter Geffre, Ames baseball
Gefree hit a walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning giving the Little Cyclones a 1-0 win over Cedar Falls. Geffre was 4-for-4 with a double, and two singles to go with the big homer.
Dawson Glaser, Nashua-Plainfield baseball
Glaser recorded 14 strikeouts and no walks in a 7-0 win over Nashua. Glaser, who also doubled at the plate, pitched all seven innings.
Carly Goodwin, Sigourney softball
Goodwin gave up two hits and struck out 19 in a 5-0 win over Sigourney. Goodwin just gave up two hits and no walks in seven innings.
Mackenzie Mohler, West Des Moines Valley softball
The junior totaled five RBI in a 16-4 win over Ankeny. Mohler pounded out three hits, including a home run, with a stolen base.
Lincoln Meyers, Cedar Rapids Kennedy baseball
Meyers was 3-for-4 with a home run and two doubles in a 17-2 blowout of Independence. Meyers also totaled six RBI and scored twice.
Kacy Miller, West Monona softball
The senior drove in four runs in an 11-2 win against Spencer. Miller totaled three hits, including a home run, and stole two bases.
Katie Pilcher, Cedar Rapids Xavier softball
Pilcher hit two home runs and drove in eight runs in a 13-0 win over West Delaware.
Cole Pekny, Council Bluffs St. Albert’s baseball
Pekny baffled Atlantic batters in an 11-0 win over the Trojans. Pekny struck out nine and gave up four hits with two walks.
Talar Priester, North Union baseball
Priester totaled seven RBI in an 18-0 blowout of West Hancock. He had three doubles in walk with three runs scored.
Javon Rominger, Ottumwa baseball
Rominger was four-for-four with a triple in a 6-2 win over Davenport West. Rominger also added an RBI and scored twice.
Sophia Schlader, Waukee Northwest softball
Schlader struck out 15 batters in a two-hit shutout over Norwalk in a 5-0 win. Schlader went all seven innings and walked just two.
Parkver Varner, Creston
The junior struck out 10 giving up just two hits in a 2-0 win over Sheenah in a complete-game win.
Landon Waldschmitt, Remsen St. Mary’s baseball
The junior pitcher struck out nine in a complete-game 7-2 win over Earlham. Waldschmitt scattered five hits in the outing.
Malia Yoder, Hillcrest Academy softball
Yoder excelled at the plate and in the circle in a 14-7 win over Columbus. She was the winning pitcher and was 5-for-5 with a double and totaled three RBI and two runs scored.
--Nate Olson | nate@scorebooklive.com | @ndosports