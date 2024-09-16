Vote: Who should be SBLive’s Iowa high school athlete of the week (9/16/2024)?
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for Sept. 9-15. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email nate@scorebooklive.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athlete who receive votes generated by script, macro or automated means will be disqualified.
Bailey Boeve, Hinton volleyball
In just three sets of action, Boeve delivered 26 kills for her squad, leading them to the win.
Dakota Clark, Lisbon football
Clark had a hand in five touchdowns as Lisbon downed Columbus Community, 49-6. He threw three TDs, ran in a fourth and returned a punt for a score.
Seth Countryman, Anamosa boys cross country
Countryman, a senior, bested freshman teammate Nolan Weers for individual gold at the Tipton Invitational, crossing home in 17:46. Behind Countryman and Weers, Anamosa took home the team title.
Max Dalton, Woodward-Granger football
Dalton hauled in eight passes for 213 yards with three scores, helping his team to a 34-7 victory over Interstate 35.
Canaan Dunham, Pella boys cross country
Dunham, the defending state champion in Class 3A, easily picked up another meet title when he won gold at the Gilbert Invitational. The junior crossed home in 14:43, almost 15 seconds ahead of the pack.
Marissa Ferebee, Pella girls cross country
Ferebee made quick work out of the course in Gilbert, capturing gold in a time of 16:38 to help her team pick up overall honors. That time broke the Iowa mark for a girl in the 5K, which was set by Paityn Noe of Gilbert in 2022 at the state meet.
Charlee Gall, Cedar Falls girls cross country
Gall, a freshman, raced her way to the individual title at the 51st Marshalltown Bobcat Invitational, helping the Tigers place second overall to Johnston. Gall had a time of 17:35.6, which was 24 seconds ahead of the runner-up.
Grant Galles, St. Edmond football
Galles accounted for five touchdowns in a 74-24 victory for the Gaels over Baxter. He tied the eight-player single-game state record with three kickoff returns for score, adding an interception for a TD and a catch.
Annie Gilligan, Dubuque Senior girls swimming
Gilligan, just a sophomore, has recorded strong swims in the 100 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 50 freestyle and 500 freestyle this year. She ranks first in the 100 free, second in the 100 back, third in the 50 free and fourth in the 500 free.
Carter Ginger, Sioux City East boys golf
With a round of 70, Ginger held off the field at the Le Mars Invitational, as the junior earned meet medalist honors.
Owen Hammersland, Central Elkader football
Hammersland lived up to his name, dropping the hammer on Tripoli by rushing 23 times for 320 yards with six touchdowns.
Mya Hansen, Monticello volleyball
Hansen, a senior, racked up 59 assists in a five-set battle against Iowa City Regina.
Will Hawthorne, Gilbert football
The Iowa State commit carried 19 times for 285 yards with four touchdowns, averaging 15 yards per carry in a 42-22 win vs. Mason City.
Mack Heitland, Waukee Northwest football
Heitland racked up 349 yards and six touchdowns, completing 19 of 22 passes in a 56-13 win for the Wolves over Des Moines Roosevelt.
Matthew Klostermann, Central City football
Klostermann decided to use his legs instead of his arm this past week, rushing 43 times for 362 yards and six touchdowns in a tough loss to Edgewood-Colesburg.
Jayden Kuper, Monticello volleyball
Kuper came through with a career-night vs. Iowa City Regina, recording 43 kills.
Jenna Krantz, North Polk volleyball
In just four sets of play, Krantz had nine kills to lead the Comets to the win.
Jaden Merrick, Cedar Falls boys cross country
Behind a winning race by Merrick, the Tigers won the boys title at the 51st Marshalltown Bobcat Invitational. Merrick, a junior, posted a time of 14:40 to just edge Ankeny’s Ethan Zuber in a razor-close race.
Noah Moberg, Dallas Center-Grimes boys golf
Moberg fired a 71 to best the field at the Ottuma Invitational, helping the Mustangs finish ahead of Norwalk and Indianola on the leaderboard.
Anika Mohrhauser, Ankeny Centennial girls cross country
Mohrhauser flashed her skills in Cedar Rapids, winning gold in 18:42 over a strong field as the Jaguars also finished first in the team race.
Dylan Muszynski, Linn-Mar football
Muszynski put the Lions on his back in a 21-7 win over Cedar Rapids Kennedy, rushing 25 times for 272 yards with two touchdowns.
Reese Naeve, Iowa City Regina volleyball
Naeve, a junior, picked up 42 kills in a five-set win for the Regals over Monticello.
Joey O’Rourke, Shenandoah football
O’Rourke, a sophomore, had a Homecoming to remember, completing 14 of 17 for 433 yards with five touchdowns in a 55-14 victory over Nodaway Valley.
Brady Peterka, Cedar Rapids Prairie football
Peterka led a ball-hawking defense with two interceptions as Prairie stunned two-time defending state champion Southeast Polk.
Katie Quick, Ankeny Christian volleyball
Quick helped her team make quick work out of Diagonal, as the senior recorded 10 aces in a three-set sweep.
Venna Sayers, East Mills volleyball
Sayers had herself a night, recording 50 assists in a win for East Mills over Griswold in four.
Noelle Steines, Tipton girls cross country
The senior continues to showcase her incredible skills, claiming the Tipton Invitational title. Steines, a three-time state champion, finished the race in 19:15, winning by nearly a minute as her team took home top honors.
Shaye Strong, BGM volleyball
Strong did everything she could against Colfax-Mingo, as the junior had 40 digs in a four-set match.
Moustafa Tiea, Iowa City West boys cross country
Tiea put his name out there as one to watch, winning the Cedar Rapids Invitational in a time of 15:38.
Nora Wilhelm, Iowa City Regina volleyball
Handing out all those passes for the Regals in a five-set win over Monticello was Wilhelm, as the sophomore recorded 56 in all.
Sam Zelenovich, Southeast Polk football
After committing to Iowa State, Zelenovich went out and caught 10 passes for 198 yards with two touchdowns in a tough loss for the Rams vs. Cedar Rapids Prairie.