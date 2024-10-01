Kentucky high school football computer rankings (9/30/2024)
Week 6 of the 2024 Kentucky high school football season is in the books, and High School on SI is unveiling its computer rankings for the state.
Looking at the Region 6A rankings, not much was shaken up from last week. One-loss Ryle (4-1) is still in the No. 1 spot ahead of undefeated Barren County (5-0). Barren County is coming off a 21-6 victory against the Green County Dragons.
In the Region 5A rankings, the Cooper Jaguars hold the top spot, with South Oldham trailing right behind them at No. 2.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive's latest Kentucky football computer rankings, as of Sept. 30, 2024:
KENTUCKY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
