Kentucky (KHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, final matchups, game times
The Kentucky high school football postseason wraps up this week as teams head into the finals of 2024 playoff action.
A quick look at the Class 6A bracket shows dominant victories by Ryle and Trinity as they head into what should be a competitive final matchup.
Ryle has swept through the bracket with ease, as the Trinity Shamrocks are hoping to be the first team to challenge them.
In the Class 5A bracket, Bowling Green narrowly defeated South Warren by a field goal. Meanwhile, Cooper put up an impressive 61 points in their semifinal matchup.
Covington Catholic's run came to an end against Franklin County. Paducah Tilghman took care of business against Corbin. Franklin County and Paducah Tilghman will face off in the final.
>>Kentucky high school football playoff brackets<<
Kentucky high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the Kentucky high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from KHSAA Classes 1A through 6A, plus the final matchups:
Class 6A
Final matchup
Ryle vs Trinity
4 p.m. Saturday
2024 KHSAA Class 6A football bracket
Class 5A
Final matchup
Bowling Green vs Cooper
7 p.m. Saturday
Class 5A KHSAA football bracket
Class 4A
Final matchup
Franklin County vs Paducah Tilghman
7 p.m. Friday
Class 4A KHSAA football bracket
Class 3A
Final matchup
Christian Academy-Louisville vs Union County
12 p.m. Saturday
Class 3A KHSAA football bracket
Class 2A
Final matchup
Owensboro Catholic vs Beechwood
5 p.m. Friday
Class 2A KHSAA football bracket
Class 1A
Final matchup
Raceland vs Sayre
1 p.m. Friday
Class 1A KHSAA football bracket
