Kentucky (KHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, final matchups, game times

Robin Erickson

Ryle's Bo Gay (15) advances the ball against Great Crossing in the first half at Ryle High School Nov. 29, 2024.
The Kentucky high school football postseason wraps up this week as teams head into the finals of 2024 playoff action.

A quick look at the Class 6A bracket shows dominant victories by Ryle and Trinity as they head into what should be a competitive final matchup.

Ryle has swept through the bracket with ease, as the Trinity Shamrocks are hoping to be the first team to challenge them.

In the Class 5A bracket, Bowling Green narrowly defeated South Warren by a field goal. Meanwhile, Cooper put up an impressive 61 points in their semifinal matchup.

Covington Catholic's run came to an end against Franklin County. Paducah Tilghman took care of business against Corbin. Franklin County and Paducah Tilghman will face off in the final.

Kentucky high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the Kentucky high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from KHSAA Classes 1A through 6A, plus the final matchups:

Class 6A

Final matchup

Ryle vs Trinity

4 p.m. Saturday

2024 KHSAA Class 6A football bracket

Class 5A

Final matchup

Bowling Green vs Cooper

7 p.m. Saturday

Class 5A KHSAA football bracket

Class 4A

Final matchup

Franklin County vs Paducah Tilghman

7 p.m. Friday

Class 4A KHSAA football bracket

Class 3A

Final matchup

Christian Academy-Louisville vs Union County

12 p.m. Saturday

Class 3A KHSAA football bracket

Class 2A

Final matchup

Owensboro Catholic vs Beechwood

5 p.m. Friday

Class 2A KHSAA football bracket

Class 1A

Final matchup

Raceland vs Sayre

1 p.m. Friday

Class 1A KHSAA football bracket

