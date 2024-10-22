Top 25 Kentucky high school football rankings (10/22/2024)
Week 9 of the Kentucky high school football season is in the rearview and the top 10 teams in the state remain unchanged after all 10 won their games on Friday night.
South Warren is the biggest riser this week following a 28-24 thriller on the road at Bowling Green, who dropped more than any other team in the latest Top 25.
Which other teams rose in the this week's rankings and who else took a step back?
Here’s the complete breakdown of the elite Kentucky high school football teams heading into Week 10 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
1. Boyle County (8-0)
The top-ranked Rebels went on the road and cruised to 8-0 with a 41-0 shutout at Lincoln County. They'll be on the road again at Wayne County this week before closing the season out at home against Frederick Douglas.
2. Cooper (9-0)
A 48-14 win on the road over Boone County makes the Jaguars the first Top 25 team to reach 9-0. One more win at Dixie Heights this Friday is the final piece needed to complete a perfect regular season.
3. Trinity (7-2)
Tha Shamrocks picked up their second straight shutout with a 49-0 beatdown at Eastern. They've now allowed just three points in as many weeks.
4. Male (7-1)
Male shutout Fern Creek 17-0. The Bulldogs travel to face Bullit East this week before closing out the regular season at home against No. 7 DuPont Manual.
5. Franklin County (8-0)
The Flyers tallied at least 45 points for the third consecutive game, blowing out Henry County 47-0.
6. Paducah Tilghman (8-0)
The Blue Tornado put up 56 points on an opponent for the second time this season in their 56-6 win over Warren East. They have yet to score less than 41 points in a game this season.
7. Dupont Manual (7-1)
The Crimsons won their second game in a row, topping Pleasure Ridge Park 40-14. They'll host Meade County this week before a huge road showdown at No. 4 Male in the regular season finale.
8. St Xavier (5-3)
St. Xavier picked up its fifth win with a 45-21 victory at Meade County.
9. Owensboro Catholic (8-0)
A 44-0 win at Edmonson County has the Aces outscoring their opponents by a combined score 184- 6 of over their past four games.
10. Ryle (6-2)
The Raiders improved to 6-2 with a four-touchdown win against Great Crossing.
11. Fredrick Douglas (5-3)
The Broncos added a nice win to their belt with a 24-6 victory at home over Bryan Station. They travel to face George Rogers Clark Friday before a massive showdown on the road at No. 1 Boyle County to wrap up the regular season.
12. Corbin (7-1)
Make it back-to-back shutouts for the Redhounds, who hosted Whitley County and hung seven touchdowns on them.
13. South Warren (7-1)
The Spartans jumped back into the Top 15 with a thrilling four-point win on the road against Bowling Green.
14. Lexington Christian (6-2)
The Eagles beat W.E.B. DuBois by 36 points and have averaged 55 points over their last three games.
15. Christian Academy-Louisville (5-3)
The Centurions suffered their worst defeat of the year with a 20-point loss on the road at Central. They didn't fall too far though as all three losses have come against teams in the Top 25.
16. Highlands (7-2)
The Bluebirds rose one spot this week with a four-touchdown win at Conner.
17. Ashland Blazer (7-1)
Ashland Blazer dropped one spot following a bye week.
18. Bowling Green (6-2)
The Purples put up a great fight, but South Warren was just the better team last week. They'll have a chance to shoot back up the rankings when they close out the regular season on the road at St. Xavier in two weeks.
19. Woodford County (7-1)
Scott County gave the Yellowjackets all they could handle, but Woodford County escaped with a three-point victory.
20. Covington Catholic (6-2)
The Colonels won their game by 50 points and have now tallied at least six touchdowns in each of the last six games.
21. Central (5-3)
Central began the season with back-to-back losses to teams in the Top 25, and the Yellowjackets' only other defeat was a one-point loss to a team from Ohio. They made a statement with a 20-point victory over Christian Academy Louisville last week.
22. South Oldham (7-2)
The Dragons hosted North Bullitt and won by 32 points.
23. Johnson Central (7-2)
Johnson Central won a shootout against Greenup County that saw the two teams combine for 109 points.
24. Beechwood (8-1)
The Tigers registered their fourth consecutive shutout and scored at least 61 points for the third time in the past four games.
25. Campbellsville (8-0)
Campbellsville is now two wins away from an undefeated regular season after beating Holy Cross 36-7.
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports