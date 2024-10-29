Top 25 Kentucky high school football rankings (10/29/2024)
Week 10 of the Kentucky high school football season has come and gone and the Kentucky Top 25 did not see much shakeup after all but three teams tallied wins in their contests on Friday night.
Undefeated Beechwood is this week's biggest riser after both South Oldham and Johnson Central suffered losses last week. Cooper completed an undefeated season and became the first team in the Top 25 to reach 10-0.
Which other teams rose in the this week's rankings and who else took a step back?
Here’s the complete breakdown of the elite Kentucky high school football teams heading into the final week of the 2024 regular season, as we see it.
1. Boyle County (9-0)
The Rebels have been on fire all year long but they turned in their most dominant win of the season on Friday with a 55-0 win on the road at Wayne County. They will have to pass one final test to complete an undefeated regular season as they welcome No. 11 Frederick Douglas to Danville for their regular season finale this week.
2. Cooper (10-0)
Copper wrapped up an unblemished regular season with a 63-21 win on the road at Dixie Heights last week. The Jaguars will have the luxury of sitting back and relaxing this week as they wait to see what other teams will join them in the 10-win club.
3. Trinity (8-2)
The Shamrocks closed out their regular season with a third consecutive shutout, and second straight on the road with a 42-0 win at Oldham County.
4. Male (8-1)
Bullitt East made it closer than the Bulldogs would have liked but they escaped Mt. Washington with a 30-20 victory. All eyes will be on their Friday matchup this week as they wrap up the regular season at home against No. 7 DuPont Manual.
5. Franklin County (9-0)
Franklin County went to Western Hills and handed out a 59-0 beatdown. A home game against George Rogers Clark is the only thing standing between them and a perfect regular season.
6. Paducah Tilghman (9-0)
The Blue Tornado turned in their most dominant performance to date, beating Calloway County 63-0. They will head to Russellville this week with a perfect season in their sights.
7. Dupont Manual (8-1)
The Crimsons tuned up for their road showdown against No. 4 Male this Friday with a 41-14 win over Meade County last week.
8. St Xavier (6-3)
St. Xavier might have the toughest schedule of any team in the state and may deserve to be higher on this list. The Tigers beat Pleasure Ridge Park 42-6 last week and will host No. 18 Bowling Green this week in what will be their sixth game against a Top 25 opponent.
9. Owensboro Catholic (9-0)
It was more of the same for the Aces on Friday. They handed Fort Campbell a 50-0 loss on the Falcons' home turf, giving them three shutouts in their last four games.
10. Ryle (7-2)
The Raiders won by at least four touchdowns for the third consecutive game. They host Dixie Heights in the regular season finale Friday night.
11. Frederick Douglas (6-3)
The Broncos cruised to a 35-0 win at George Rogers Clark that likely served as a warmup for their huge showdown on the road at No. 1 Boyle County this week.
12. Corbin (8-1)
Corbin closed out its regular season on a five game winning streak with a 49-3 road win at Perry County Central.
13. South Warren (8-1)
South Warren followed its thrilling 28-24 win over Bowling Green with a 62-0 beatdown at home versus Ohio County.
14. Lexington Christian (7-2)
The Eagles hosted Washington County and won by 45 points. They are at home against Raceland this week.
15. Christian Academy-Louisville (6-3)
The Centurions cruised to a 42-7 win on the road at Elizabethtown and will finish the regular season at home against Fern Creek on Friday.
16. Highlands (8-2)
Highlands beat Scott by 50 points and will enjoy a week off before the playoffs.
17. Ashland Blazer (8-1)
The Tomcats won a thriller on Friday, outlasting No. 24 Johnson Central 41-36 at home.
18. Bowling Green (7-2)
Bowling Green went to Greenwood and won by four touchdowns. The Purples have a huge game on the road against No. 8 St. Xavier this week.
19. Woodford County (8-1)
The Yellowjackets won 50-19 at home against Anderson County. They travel to Ballard Friday.
20. Covington Catholic (7-2)
Covington Catholic won its fourth consecutive game by at least 49 points. The Colonels are at Campbell County this week.
21. Central (6-3)
Central turned in one of the most dominant wins of the entire 2024 season with a 78-0 win on the road at Larue County.
22. Beechwood (9-1)
Beechwood closed out the regular season with a 38-7 road win against Bracken County.
23. South Oldham (7-3)
The Dragons ended their regular season with an L, but it was a one-point loss on the road at Collins that could have easily gone their way.
24. Johnson Central (7-3)
Johnson Central went on the road and almost came away with a win at No. 17 Ashland Blazer. They now have two losses against Top 25 teams in the last four games, and both losses were by just five points.
25. Campbellsville (8-1)
The Eagles lost a heartbreaker on the road at Kentucky Country Day, but they were just a field goal away from staying perfect. They will look to get back to their winning ways at Hart County this week.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Don't forget to bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports