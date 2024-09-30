Top 25 Kentucky high school football rankings (9/30/2024)
Weather conditions played a big role in Week 6 of the Kentucky high school football season, forcing some games scheduled for Friday night to be played Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, and others to be moved all the way until Monday evening.
While Week 6 action is technically still in progress, it's never too early to talk about the top teams in the state.
Here’s the complete breakdown of the elite Kentucky high school football teams heading into Week 7 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
1. Boyle County (6-0)
A 51-7 beatdown of Lexington Catholic keeps the Rebels locked in as the best team in the state.
2. Cooper (6-0)
The Jaguars remained undefeated with a tight 24-21 victory on the road against No. 18 Highlands.
3. Male (4-1)
Male was one of the teams that was forced to move its game, but that didn't seem to bother the Bulldogs, who rolled to a 41-21 road win over Pleasure Ridge Park.
4. St Xavier (3-2)
The Tigers moved up this week after a 16-10 win on Saturday at home against formerly No. 2 Trinity.
5. Trinity (4-2)
Trinity is down to No. 5 this week after its road loss to St. Xavier, which was the Shamrocks' first in-state defeat of the year.
6. Paducah Tilghman (6-0)
The Blue Tornado traveled to Allen County - Scottsville and picked up their sixth consecutive win to stay unbeaten. They have won every game this season by at least 25 points.
7. Fredrick Douglas (3-2)
The Broncos picked up their second straight win with a 35-14 home victory against No. 16 Corbin.
8. Franklin County (5-0)
Shelby County was forced to forfeit last week, keeping the Flyers undefeated and making Eddie James the winningest head coach in Franklin County football history.
9. Ryle (4-1)
Ryle enjoyed an off week last week, which means the Raiders should be well-rested for their Top 25 showdown with No. 4 St. Xavier on Friday.
10. Owensboro Catholic (6-0)
The Aces absolutely dominated Crittenden County last week, shutting them out 51-0.
11. Bowling Green (5-1)
Bowling Green cruised to a 57-0 home victory over Ohio County. The Purples have won their past two games by a combined score of 113-2.
12. Christian Academy-Louisville (4-2)
The Centurions improved to 4-2 with a big 35-10 win over previously-undefeated DuPont Manual.
13. Dupont Manual (5-1)
Things won't get easier for the Crimsons after their first loss of the season. They are off this week before hitting the road to face No. 4 St. Xavier.
14. Lexington Christian (4-2)
Lexington Christian went to Shawnee and shutout the Golden Eagles to the tune of 53-0.
15. Woodford County (5-0)
The Yellowjackets were on a bye. They have a matchup with bubble team South Oldham this week.
16. Corbin (4-1)
After a 35-14 setback against No. 7 Frederick Douglas, the Redhounds responded with a 51-28 home win over Hazard.
17. Ashland Blazer (5-1)
The Tomcats looked good in a 51-12 win on the road against Greenup County.
18. Highlands (4-2)
Highlands almost upset No. Cooper, but it just wasn't in the cards.
19. South Warren (5-1)
South Warren's game was moved to Thursday, but the Spartans appeared unbothered in their 42-0 home win over Greenwood.
20. Covington Catholic (4-2)
The Colonels stomped Holmes 56-0.
21. Johnson Central (5-1)
The Golden Eagles rolled to a 42-7 road victory against Boyd County.
22. Madison Central (4-1)
The Indians broke into the Top 25 this week following a 37-20 win over previously No. 22 Great Crossing.
23. Beechwood (5-1)
Last week was a walk in the park for the Tigers as they dismantled Gallatin County 61-0.
24. Campbellsville (6-0)
The Eagles went to Bethlehem and came home with a 42-6 victory.
25. Owensboro (3-3)
The Red Devils may have three losses, but all three were aginst teams ranked in the Top 12. They defeated Apollo 28-6 last week.
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports
