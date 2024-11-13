Louisiana high school football computer rankings (11/11/2024)

High School

The Louisiana high school football regular season wrapped up last week, and now we take a look at our updated state computer rankings entering the playoffs.

Alexandria sits atop the 5A computer rankings, with Edna Karr at No. 2 and Neville at No. 3.

SBLive’s formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.

Here are SBLive/SI’s latest Louisiana football computer rankings, as of November 11, 2024:

LOUISIANA FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS

CLASS 1A

1. Vermilion Catholic (10-0) 

0.991 pts 

2. Ascension Catholic (9-1) 

0.862 pts

3. Haynesville (10-0) 

0.851 pts

4. Covenant Christian Academy (10-0) 

0.823 pts

5. St. Edmund (10-1) 

0.765 pts

6. Catholic of Pointe Coupee (10-1) 

0.764 pts

7. Ascension Episcopal (9-1) 

0.764 pts

8. Hamilton Christian (8-1) 

0.756 pts

9. St. Frederick (8-2) 

0.733 pts

10. Jeanerette (7-2) 

0.725 pts

Class 1A complete rankings

CLASS 2A

1. Dunham (10-0) 

0.949 pts 

2. Calvary Baptist Academy (8-2) 

0.875 pts

3. Newman (9-0) 

0.858 pts

4. Episcopal (8-2) 

0.832 pts

5. Oak Grove (10-1) 

0.808 pts

6. Catholic - N.I. (9-1) 

0.781 pts

7. Ouachita Christian (9-1) 

0.765 pts

8. DeQuincy (7-2) 

0.761 pts

9. Northlake Christian (x-x) 

0.720 pts

10. Notre Dame (x-x) 

0.708 pts

Class 2A complete rankings

CLASS 3A

1. Jennings (9-1) 

0.927 pts 

2. Bunkie (10-0) 

0.890 pts

3. Jewel Sumner (9-1) 

0.822 pts

4. Kennedy (10-1) 

0.814 pts

5. Erath (8-1-1) 

0.807 pts

6. University Lab (7-2) 

0.799 pts

7. Haynes Academy (8-0) 

0.761 pts

8. Northwest (8-2) 

0.760 pts

9. St. James (7-2) 

0.738 pts

10. Madison Prep (7-3) 

0.710 pts

Class 3A complete rankings

CLASS 4A

1. Archbishop Shaw (8-2) 

0.888 pts 

2. Teurlings Catholic (9-1) 

0.888 pts

3. Franklin Parish (9-1) 

0.886 pts

4. Lutcher (9-0) 

0.881 pts

5. Iowa (10-1) 

0.880 pts

6. Franklinton (9-1) 

0.879 pts

7. St. Thomas More (7-3) 

0.840 pts

8. Plaquemine (9-1) 

0.823 pts

9. West Ouachita (9-1) 

0.821 pts

10. E.D. White (9-2) 

0.810 pts

Class 4A complete rankings

CLASS 5A

1. Alexandria (10-0) 

1.111 pts 

2. Edna Karr (10-0) 

1.083 pts

3. Neville (9-1) 

1.037 pts

4. Airline (10-0) 

1.019 pts

5. Ruston (8-2) 

1.009 pts

6. Acadiana (9-1) 

1.000 pts

7. Catholic - B.R. (10-1) 

0.991 pts

8. Central (9-1) 

0.946 pts

9. Archbishop Rummel (8-2) 

0.942 pts

10. Southside (8-2) 

0.880 pts

Class 5A complete rankings

