Louisiana Lawmakers Launch Review of LHSAA Amid Rising Transparency Concerns
Seeking to avoid future legislative clashes, Speaker Pro Temp Mike T. Johnson has formed a 10-member bipartisan committee to closely examine the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA), according to a recent report by the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report. The committee is set to convene for the first time on July 29 and aims to deliver a full report to the Legislature’s education committees by February 2026.
Johnson says the move is not about confrontation, but rather creating a productive dialogue between lawmakers and the LHSAA—an independent entity that governs high school sports across the state but operates with little public oversight.
What Sparked the Scrutiny?
Despite relying on public school athletes and facilities, the LHSAA is a private corporation not subject to public meeting laws or open records requirements, stated the report. This lack of transparency has drawn criticism from lawmakers and school administrators.
A high-profile flashpoint came in 2023 when Isidore Newman School sued the LHSAA over the suspension of former coach Randy Livingston. During litigation, LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine reportedly admitted to bypassing the organization’s own disciplinary procedures.
Controversial Changes to “Select” School Classification
Another persistent issue has been the evolving definitions of “select” vs. “nonselect” schools—a system originally designed to create competitive balance between public and private programs.
In 2022, the LHSAA controversially expanded the definition of “select” to include charter and magnet schools and those in open enrollment parishes like Rapides. Lawsuits followed, and courts sided with public school plaintiffs, leading to a temporary reversal. The new definition was later ratified by the full LHSAA membership.
Johnson: 'We Want to Get This Right'
Speaker Johnson, who previously served as legal counsel in the Rapides lawsuit, says his intent is not to attack the LHSAA but to create transparency, cooperation, and accountability.
“There are other instances where they don’t follow their own policies,” Johnson told the GBRBR. “I’m not looking to settle scores—I want to do something good for student-athletes.”
Mixed Reactions from Lawmakers and LHSAA
Rep. Larry Bagley, a member of the LHSAA Executive Committee, expressed skepticism about legislative involvement. Though he voted against the resolution, he was later appointed to the committee to act as a liaison.
“In the end, what are you going to make an independent organization do?” Bagley asked. “It’s impossible to make everyone happy.”
The LHSAA declined interview requests, but Director of Communications Ethan Anderson acknowledged the committee and emphasized the importance of mutual dialogue.
Who’s on the Committee?
The House appointees include:
- • Rep. Mike Johnson (chair)
- • Rep. Bryan Fontenot (designee of Education Chair Laurie Schlegel)
- • Reps. Tehmi Chassion, Vincent Cox, John Wyble, Rashid Young
The Senate members are:
• President Pro Tem Regina Barrow
• Education Chair Rick Edmonds
• Sens. Alan Seabaugh and Bill Wheat