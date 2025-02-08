Louisiana QB prospect Malachi Zeigler talks recruitment, Elite 11, and future goals
Louisiana has produced its share of elite quarterbacks, and the 2027 recruiting class is no exception. Leading the pack is Malachi Zeigler, a standout signal-caller from Benton High School, who is ranked as the No. 2 quarterback in Louisiana. He trails only Elijah Haven, the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect, according to 247Sports.
Zeigler recently spoke with High School on SI about his season, offseason plans, and the mindset that fuels his success.
"Our season didn’t end the way we would have liked, but you have to learn from both the good and the bad and continue working to be better the next time you step on the field," Zeigler said. "I just love to compete. I don’t like to talk about myself much—I’ve always been taught to grind, keep moving forward, and let my game do the talking."
The rising quarterback will showcase his skills at some of the nation’s most prestigious camps, including Elite 11.
"My recruitment is going great. I'm just taking it one day at a time so I can find the right fit for me," Zeigler said. "I will be competing in the Austin Elite 11 and the Under Armour camp. I will also be attending a few spring practices before camp season."
While he remains focused on improvement, Zeigler cherishes his time with his teammates and the relationships he has built over the years.
"I don’t have any specific goals. I just want to enjoy the time with my teammates and friends," he said. "We’ve grown up together, and soon we’ll be taking different paths. I just want to play for them."
As the 2027 recruiting cycle heats up, Zeigler is emerging as a name to watch. With two seasons left at Benton High School, he continues to develop his skills and attract attention from college programs across the country.
More From This Author (Caleb Sisk)
- North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick visits Jared Curtis
- The positives and negatives of OTE basketball
- Noah Neumann discusses high school basketball and social media success
- OTE star Taylen Kinney visits Purdue Boilermakers basketball
- Former Carolina Panthers star Captain Munnerlyn accepts Chambers high school head coaching job
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 off-season and 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App