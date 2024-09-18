Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Maine Football Player of the Week? (9/18/2024)
Maine high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams showcased more of what they’ve got heading into Week 3 of the regular season.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Maine Football Player of the Week award from September 12-14, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Dylan Jewett, Spruce Mountain
Jewett was perfect throwing the ball in Spruce Mountain’s 32-22 victory over Waterville. The sophomore quarterback completed 5-of-5 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 22nd. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Dash Farrell, Mt. Ararat/Hyde
In a 30-20 victory over Lake Region, Farrell was terrific. The running back carried the ball 30 times for 239 yards and three touchdowns.
Gavin Monyok, Hampden
Monyok was dealing in Hampden's 24-14 win over John Bapst Memorial, completing 16-of-25 passes for 300 yards and a touchdown.
Jack Brewer, Orono
It's going to be hard to keep Brewer off this list at the pace he's at. The quarterback completed 12-of-21 passes for 371 yards and four touchdowns in a 46-6 romp of Mount Desert Island.
Cordell Jones, Portland
Jones had a second straight week in which he ran wild, this time in a 29-7 win over Windham. The running back rushed for 125 yards on 17 carries and scored three times.
Tatum Doucette, Messalonskee
Whether it was throwing or running the ball, Doucette got it done. The dual-threat quarterback accounted for 191 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns in a 35-34 win over Hermon.
Adam Gammon, Mountain Valley
Not many had the kind of night that Gammon had for Mountain Valley. The senior running back rushed for 111 yards on just six touches and scored four times in a 42-6 win over Maranacook.
Owen Kelvey, Spruce Mountain
Kelvey only needed three carries to rush for 69 yards and a touchdown in a 68-0 rout of Mount View last week.
Zeb Foster, Oceanside
Despite in a losing effort, Foster accounted for 133 all-purpose yards and a touchdown in a 30-14 loss to Foxcroft Academy.
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports