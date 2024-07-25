12 Maryland high school quarterbacks to watch in 2024
Maryland high school football is set to start on the weekend of Sep. 5-7 and the Old Line State has produced some of the top talent coming out of the Mid-Atlantic United States.
A position that the state has started to produce talent at regularly is at quarterback, with many top end signal callers now heading to the collegiate level from Maryland. With the passing game becoming a focal point of many high school offenses around the country, it's no different when it comes to the Old Line State.
The following is a list of top returning Maryland quarterbacks heading into the 2024 season.
Malik Washington, Archbishop Spalding: The Archbishop Spalding signal caller was superb last season and is the state’s top quarterback of the 2025 class. Washington last season completed 195-of-313 passes for 2,093 yards and accounted for 27 touchdowns (21 passing). Washington is a Maryland commitment.
Ethan Houck, Brunswick: The Liberty commitment had himself a strong 2023 season and should be one of the state's best quarterbacks once again. Last year, Houck threw for 1,350 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Denzel Gardner, DeMatha: Ideal size at 6-foot-1, 210 pounds, Gardner returns for his senior season looking to cap it off with possibly a his best one yet. Gardner is committed the Marshall University.
Nicholas Cyrus, City College: Cyrus was one of Maryland’s top passers throughout the season, completing 234-of-328 passes for 4,156 yards and 48 touchdowns. Expect Cyrus to put up monster numbers through the once again this fall.
Patience Richmond, Elkton: Richmond showed why he’s one of the state’s top junior passers from a year ago as he completed 119-of-233 passes for 2,077 yards, 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
Patrick Sullivan, Bel Air: Bel Air's quarterback was averaging 173.6 yards per game and has played as well as anyone. Sullivan ended up throwing for 1,910 yards and 17 touchdowns through 11 games. Should push 2,000-plus yards passing this fall season.
David Davis, Northwest: Davis was one of the more efficient quarterbacks in the state, with 11 touchdowns and just three interceptions. The Northwest starter ended 2023 completing 74-of-132 passes for 1,299 yards through seven contests.
Stephen Kelley II, Harford Tech: Through 10 games last season, Kelley II was a consistent passer for Harford Tech. The signal caller finished his sophomore season completing 103-of-176 passes for 1,534 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Bobby Burke, Hereford: Not many quarterbacks can boast the kinda state line Burke has had last season when it came to efficiency. Burke finished last year completed 83-of-101 passes (82 percent) for 1,236 yards, 20 touchdowns and zero interceptions. Pretty impressive numbers.
Ahmir Lowery, Arundel: Lowery is an another quarterback on this list that was been very careful with the football and producing in 2023. The junior ended up throwing for 1,479 yards, 11 touchdowns and just three interceptions.
Evan Blouir, Patuxent: Blouir finished 2023 completing 61 percent of his passes (142-of-232) and threw for 2,695 yards, 25 touchdowns and averaged 224 yards per game.
Braeden Palazzo, McDonogh: McDonogh's starting signal caller continued to impress every week last season as a sophomore, with Palazzo completing 203-of-303 passes for 2,318 yards and 19 touchdowns to eight interceptions. Palazzo will certainly be a quarterback looking to take the next step in his junior campaign.
