2025 Boy's Latin midfielder commits to rising Wooster lacrosse program
For the second consecutive day, we’re spotlighting an MIAA Lacrosse player from the Class of 2025 who has committed to a college program led by a head coach early in his tenure—yet one with substantial coaching experience and a promising trajectory for the future. Boys’ Latin midfielder Sam Briggs has made his decision and will soon be heading to the College of Wooster in northeastern Ohio. There, he’ll play under Coach Eric Seideman for the Division III Fighting Scots, a team that competes in the highly competitive North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC).
This commitment marks an exciting step for Sam as he advances his academic and athletic career. A talented player from a respected high school lacrosse program, Sam’s decision to join Wooster reflects not only his athletic ambition but also his dedication to academics and personal development. For Sam and his family, this commitment is a significant achievement. While joining a collegiate lacrosse team is a noteworthy accomplishment on its own, Sam has chosen Wooster for reasons beyond the field.
Sam shared some insight into his decision to select Wooster, especially emphasizing the school’s strong academic offerings. Wooster’s renowned liberal arts education and excellent academic reputation initially drew his interest, while the accessibility of professors and the robust internship programs solidified his decision. Sam also appreciated Wooster’s dedication to providing a well-rounded education, an element particularly important to him as he prepares for his future. The school’s business economics major caught his eye as well, aligning with his academic goals and offering him a solid foundation for life beyond college lacrosse. Sam was further impressed by Wooster’s rich history and the beauty of its campus, which contributed to his sense that the school was the right fit for him.
In addition to academics, Sam’s athletic goals played a crucial role in his choice. Wooster competes in the NCAC, a conference known for its competitiveness, providing Sam the chance to challenge himself and grow within a high-level program. The opportunity to connect with Coach Seideman and Assistant Coach Joe Pille also influenced his decision, as he appreciated the positive team culture they’ve fostered. He valued the program’s commitment to creating a supportive and growth-oriented environment, which he believes will help him excel both on and off the field.
Interestingly, one of Sam’s major hobbies, golf, is also supported by Wooster’s unique campus resources. The college offers an on-campus golf course, free for students to use, giving Sam a place to enjoy his hobby outside of lacrosse. This added benefit helped seal the deal, as it underscores Wooster’s commitment to offering students a well-rounded college experience that goes beyond academics and athletics alone.
Turning to the College of Wooster’s lacrosse program itself, the future under Coach Seideman’s leadership looks bright. Sam’s arrival aligns with Seideman’s vision of building a program that reaches new heights, and there is excitement around the potential for Wooster to make strides in the NCAC and even compete for NCAA Tournament spots in the coming years. With Sam on board, the Scots may be looking at the start of a new era of success, perhaps even laying the groundwork for a pipeline between Boys’ Latin and Wooster in future recruiting seasons. It’s possible that Sam could go on to inspire more MIAA recruits to join the Scots as Seideman’s program gains momentum.
Coach Seideman, who will be entering his third season with the Fighting Scots, has already made significant progress with the team. His first two seasons saw impressive results, with the Scots reaching double-digit wins both years. In 2023, the team set program records for total wins in a season (13) and consecutive victories (11), achievements that underscore Seideman’s influence and his skill in building a competitive team. Under his leadership, Wooster Lacrosse has become a program to watch within the NCAC, and there’s a growing sense that even more impressive achievements lie ahead.
Before joining Wooster, Seideman was the head coach at Mount St. Mary College in New York, where he spent 11 seasons establishing and building the program from the ground up. When Seideman took over, Mount St. Mary’s lacrosse program was still young, and he faced the challenge of developing a team that could compete effectively. Through his leadership, the program saw multiple seasons with record-setting win totals, a testament to his ability to create a winning culture. His experience at Mount St. Mary has no doubt prepared him for the next phase of his coaching career at Wooster, where he brings the same level of dedication and vision to the Scots.
For Sam, playing under a coach with Seideman’s track record is an exciting opportunity. Entering a program led by someone with a history of program-building and success in Division III lacrosse gives him the chance to develop within a structured and ambitious environment. Additionally, as Seideman enters his third season with the Scots, his system and coaching philosophy are likely becoming firmly entrenched within the team. By the time Sam arrives, he’ll be stepping into a program with clear direction and momentum.
It’s also worth noting that Sam is no stranger to adapting to a new coaching style, as he’s been part of a transition before. During his junior year at Boys’ Latin, Sam played under Coach Gunnar Waldt in Waldt’s first season leading the Bel Air, MD program. This experience has given him an understanding of what it’s like to integrate into a program undergoing change, and he’s well-prepared to adapt and thrive at Wooster as Seideman continues to shape the Scots.
With his commitment, Sam Briggs is ready to make his mark both academically and athletically at the College of Wooster. His journey will no doubt be one to watch as he balances his passion for lacrosse, academics, and personal interests, all while contributing to a program that’s steadily building a reputation in Division III lacrosse. For Coach Seideman and Wooster Lacrosse, Sam’s arrival is an exciting addition to a team with high aspirations and the foundation for a successful future.