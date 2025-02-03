High School

Blake Conner commits to Salisbury Sea Gulls: A perfect blend of athletic excellence and academic opportunity

High school lacrosse standout selects Salisbury for its storied legacy, robust Business program, and a sense of home that promises both personal and professional growth

Boys' Latin goalkeeper Blake Conner has committed to play his college lacrosse at Salisbury State.
Blake Conner, a 2026 4-starBoys’ Latin lacrosse goalie, has officially committed to the renowned Salisbury Sea Gulls, marking a pivotal step in his athletic and academic journey. While the primary colors of a collegiate program are rarely a decisive factor, there is a unique appeal when those hues mirror the traditions of a student-athlete’s high school experience. For Blake, this emotional connection runs deep, as the maroon of Salisbury resonates with his athletic identity, fostering a seamless transition between his past and future.

Under the legendary leadership of Coach Jim Berkman, Salisbury has established itself as a powerhouse in collegiate lacrosse, amassing an impressive thirteen NCAA Division III national titles. This legacy not only reinforces the program’s competitive excellence but also positions the Sea Gulls to potentially redefine the upper echelons of college lacrosse with every new championship. Blake’s decision to join this elite squad reflects both a recognition of the program’s storied history and an ambition to contribute to its continued success.

Beyond the lacrosse field, Blake is equally focused on his academic future. Salisbury’s highly respected Business department aligns perfectly with his career aspirations, ensuring that he will receive a well-rounded education that prepares him for life after sports. The institution’s commitment to academic excellence, combined with its supportive campus culture, assures Blake that he will be well-equipped to navigate the challenges of the modern business world.

Moreover, staying local offers a significant personal advantage. The proximity of Salisbury allows Blake’s family to remain an integral part of his collegiate experience, providing both emotional support and encouragement throughout his journey. With such a comprehensive fit between athletic prowess, academic ambition, and familial connection, Blake Conner’s transition to the Salisbury Sea Gulls heralds a promising future.

Congratulations to Blake and his family on this exciting new chapter. His commitment to excellence both on and off the field is sure to inspire many in the years to come.

