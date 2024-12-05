Bridgewater College Boosts MIAA Pipeline with 2025 Commitment of Mount St. Joe's MJ Doyle
In college lacrosse, the MIAA (Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association) serves as a premier breeding ground for top talent. Conferences like the Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) have increasingly benefited from this pipeline, securing players who excel at the collegiate level. Among ODAC programs making notable strides in recruiting MIAA talent, Bridgewater College is emerging as an underrated yet consistent player.
Bridgewater recently added another jewel to its recruiting crown with the commitment of Mount St. Joe short-stick defensive midfielder MJ Doyle. A member of the class of 2025, Doyle brings tenacity and skill to the Virginia-based program. His decision to join Bridgewater adds him to a growing roster of former MIAA standouts, including defenseman Ryan Addison, a fellow Mount St. Joe product. Addison, who served as a team captain and earned all-conference honors last spring, has set a high bar for MIAA alumni excelling in ODAC play.
Doyle’s commitment reflects a strong mutual fit. According to MJ, his visit to Bridgewater left a lasting impression, particularly the welcoming atmosphere of the campus and the guidance of its coaching staff. These factors solidified his choice, making the Eagles his collegiate home.
The program, led by veteran head coach Mic Grant, has steadily grown in prominence within the ODAC since its inception. Entering his 13th season at the helm, Grant has guided the Eagles to multiple conference tournament appearances, including five in the last six full seasons. Known for fostering development and competitive success, Grant has created a program where players like Doyle can thrive.
Doyle’s arrival could coincide with continued success for Bridgewater, as the Eagles aim to make deeper runs in the ODAC tournament. His skills as a short-stick defensive midfielder and the strong leadership of Coach Grant offer a promising foundation for Bridgewater’s aspirations.
With a growing list of MIAA talent and a focus on cultivating team success, Bridgewater College is solidifying its reputation as a destination for top lacrosse recruits. Congratulations to MJ Doyle and his family as he embarks on this exciting new chapter.