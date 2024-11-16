Calvert Hall's Cole Hottle heads to Vermont lacrosse
The holiday season is still weeks away, but the spirit of change and celebration is already in the air. And in the world of scholastic lacrosse, one commitment announcement feels as festive as any December decoration. For one standout high school player, the upcoming years promise a golden opportunity—but not without a shift in his team’s colors.
Cole Hottle, a 2026 defenseman from Calvert Hall College High School, has committed to play college lacrosse at the University of Vermont. With this decision, Hottle trades Calvert Hall’s traditional red for Vermont’s signature green, continuing to don the color gold while making a leap to compete at the collegiate level. Burlington, Vermont—a town as famous for Phish as it is for Ben & Jerry’s—will soon welcome one of Maryland’s finest scholastic lacrosse players to its tight-knit lacrosse community.
For Hottle, the decision to join Coach Chris Feifs and the Vermont Catamounts was straightforward. “I really liked the coaching staff and connected with the players on my visit,” Hottle said. That bond with the program reflects Vermont’s growing reputation as a destination for rising lacrosse talent. Under Coach Feifs’ leadership, the Catamounts have not only solidified their position as perennial contenders in the America East Conference but have also expanded their profile on the national stage.
Since taking the reins in 2016, Feifs has transformed Vermont into a force to be reckoned with. The Catamounts have reached the America East championship game in five of the last six seasons and celebrated back-to-back conference titles in 2021 and 2022—milestones that earned the program its first NCAA Tournament berths. The trajectory points to continued success, and Hottle’s arrival adds another promising piece to a program that thrives on building from the back line.
For Hottle, playing at Vermont means joining a team that prides itself on grit, adaptability, and a commitment to excellence. The Green Mountains region offers a unique lacrosse environment, blending picturesque scenery with a fiercely competitive mindset. Under Feifs, the Catamounts have developed a blue-collar identity, emphasizing defensive tenacity and cohesive teamwork—qualities that perfectly align with Hottle’s skill set. A standout in the MIAA, widely regarded as the nation’s most competitive high school lacrosse league, Hottle has honed his game against elite competition.
Feifs’ familiarity with MIAA lacrosse is a cornerstone of his recruiting success. A former University of Maryland standout and assistant coach at the University of North Carolina, Feifs understands the caliber of talent the league produces. His connections to the region and knowledge of its intense level of play have paid dividends for Vermont. The Catamounts’ 2025 roster includes four former MIAA players, two of whom are freshmen making immediate impacts. With Hottle’s commitment, the pipeline from the MIAA to Vermont strengthens further, underscoring the Catamounts’ ability to compete for top-tier talent.
The appeal of Vermont goes beyond its coaching staff and winning culture. The university offers a tight-knit, community-focused atmosphere that resonates with players seeking more than just success on the field. Burlington’s charm, with its blend of vibrant college-town energy and natural beauty, adds to the program’s allure. For Hottle, it’s an opportunity to not only grow as a player but also immerse himself in a supportive environment that values both athletic and personal development.
Hottle’s skill set fits seamlessly into Vermont’s defensive philosophy. Known for his physicality, high lacrosse IQ, and ability to lead from the back, Hottle brings the kind of presence that can anchor a defensive unit. As the Catamounts continue their ascent in the national rankings, adding a player of Hottle’s caliber solidifies their standing as a program on the rise.
The significance of Hottle’s commitment extends beyond individual accolades. It highlights Vermont’s ongoing effort to attract and develop top-level talent while maintaining a strong identity rooted in hard work and collaboration. For MIAA players like Hottle, Vermont offers a platform to compete at the highest level while contributing to a growing legacy of success.
As the holiday season approaches, the story of Cole Hottle’s commitment serves as a reminder of the transformative power of opportunity and the enduring impact of strong connections. For Hottle, the next chapter of his lacrosse journey begins in Burlington, where he’ll wear green and gold with pride. For Vermont, the addition of another MIAA standout signals a continued commitment to excellence and a future filled with promise.
Congratulations to Cole Hottle and his family as they embark on this exciting journey with the Vermont Catamounts. And for Catamount fans, Christmas has come early—bringing with it the gift of another bright star in the Green Mountains.