Calvert Hall’s Jaxson Snelbaker commits to Richmond lacrosse 2026 Class
To kick off the week, we’re excited to announce another commitment from a promising athlete who has chosen a Division I Lacrosse program with a well-established recruiting pipeline from the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA). Richmond Spiders Lacrosse has been on an impressive recruitment run, bringing in talent from MIAA powerhouse Calvert Hall College (CHC). Already, a 2025 Cardinals standout is set to join the Spiders roster next fall, and now, a 2026 CHC player has committed to follow suit, continuing the tradition of excellence between these programs. This latest recruit is none other than three-star midfielder Jaxson Snelbaker, a talented young player who becomes the 11th overall commitment for Richmond’s 2026 class and the second recruit from the MIAA.
Jaxson’s decision to commit to Richmond is a significant one for both him and the Spiders. Known for his skill and work ethic on the field, Jaxson has added to a recruiting class that Coach Dan Chemotti and his staff have been building meticulously. This commitment strengthens Richmond's already impressive roster of 2026 recruits and underscores the success of their efforts to scout top talent from the high school ranks. For Calvert Hall, another student-athlete’s commitment to a Division I program like Richmond is a point of pride, showcasing the strong development and training that CHC players receive as they prepare for the next level of competition.
A huge congratulations to Jaxson and his family on this exciting milestone! When asked why he chose Richmond, Jaxson expressed his enthusiasm for the coaching staff, particularly noting the consistency and dedication they showed during the recruiting process. “They stayed in touch consistently, and that really stood out to me,” he shared. Additionally, he was highly impressed by the campus’s beauty and Richmond’s strong academic offerings. During his visit, Jaxson was able to experience the vibrant, close-knit community that has become a hallmark of the Richmond program. It’s clear that he found a great fit, both athletically and academically.
Richmond Spiders Lacrosse and Coach Chemotti need little introduction to fans familiar with the Division I lacrosse scene. Since transitioning to Division I play in the mid-2010s, the Spiders have made a name for themselves as a program that not only competes with top programs but often challenges some of the most well-established teams in the country. Richmond's record of success includes multiple NCAA Tournament appearances, a testament to Chemotti’s leadership and the program’s strong foundation. Entering their third year in the Atlantic 10 Conference, the Spiders are known for their competitive spirit, skilled roster, and dedication to development. The program has cultivated a reputation for punching above its weight and delivering memorable performances, even against the toughest opponents.
Richmond’s home venue, Robins Stadium, offers a unique and energetic atmosphere that has become a draw for both fans and recruits. Though perhaps lesser-known compared to other college venues, Robins Stadium is highly regarded by those familiar with it, providing an ideal backdrop for the Spiders’ exciting style of play. Richmond’s climb within Division I lacrosse has earned them the status of a sentimental favorite, and many fans and analysts are eager to see them reach the NCAA Quarterfinals for the first time. With Coach Chemotti at the helm and a talented pipeline of new recruits, the Spiders are inching closer to that milestone with each passing season.
Snelbaker’s commitment could mark a pivotal moment in Richmond’s journey. As they continue to build their roster with skilled, dedicated players like Jaxson, the Spiders are well-positioned to make waves in the coming years. The question remains: Will the Spiders make their long-anticipated breakthrough while Jaxson is on the team? Richmond fans have every reason to believe that with Jaxson and the rest of this outstanding 2026 class, the Spiders are primed to achieve new heights in the seasons to come.
With such a strong recruiting class and a reputation for player development, the future looks bright for both JSnelbaker and Richmond Lacrosse.