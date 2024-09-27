DeMatha Catholic at Washington Massillon: Live score, updates (9/27/2024)
Nationally ranked Washington Massillon (OH) hosts DeMatha Catholic (MD) in showdown between regional powers in Ohio on Friday night.
Follow live and refresh this page for updates live in the moment and as it happens. Kickoff is set of 7 pm ET.
1Q
ABOUT DEMATHA (2-1)
After dropping their season opener to Maryland's top-ranked team, nationally ranked Archbishop Spalding, the Stags have won two straight. Last week, DeMatha handed Roman Catholic (PA) its first loss as senior quarterback and Marshall commit Denzel Gardner accounted for five touchdowns.
ABOUT MASSILLON (4-1)
The Tigers became the No. 1 team in Ohio after an exciting, 31-21, win over then No. 1 St. Edward last week. Ja'Meir Gamble was the workhorse for the Tigers, with 22 carries for 144 yards and two touchdowns. Mylen Lenix's 39-yard touchdown run sealed the deal for Massillon with under two minutes left in the game.
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx