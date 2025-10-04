How the Top 25 Fared in Week 5 of Louisiana High School Football
Here is a quick look at how the Top 25 teams in Louisiana High School On SI's high school football state rankings fared in Week 5.
Louisiana High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (9/29/2025)
1. Edna Karr defeated St. Augustine 42-21
2. Ruston lost to Stephenville (Texas) 28-12
3. Central-Baton Rouge lost to Lafayette Christian 55-48
4. St. Augustine lost to Karr 42-21
5. John Curtis Christian defeated Warren Easton 33-29
6. Alexandia defeated Many 57-0
7. Zachary defeated Opelousas 51-6
8. North DeSoto defeated Booker T. Washington-Shreveport 44-16
9. Teurlings Catholic defeated Comeaux 55-14
10. St. Thomas More defeated Westgate 22-18
11. West Monroe defeated Scotlandville 40-0
12. Catholic-Baton Rouge lost to Madison-Ridgeland (Miss.) 27-26
13. Destrehan defeated Terrebonne 41-28
14. Brother Martin lost to Archbishop Rummel 31-7
15. St. Charles Catholic lost to St. James 34-28
16. Ouachita Parish defeated Franklin Parish 42-14
17. Terrebonne lost to Destrehan 41-28
18. Evangel Christian defeated Huntington 62-14
19. Southside defeated Barbe 39-28
20. Madison Prep defeated Parkview Baptist 55-3
21. Holy Cross lost to Jesuit 20-12
22. Archbishop Shaw defeated De La Salle 28-20
23. Lafayette Christian defeated Central-BR 55-48
24. Archbishop Rummel defeated Brother Martin 31-7
25. Neville defeated Sterlington 28-21
