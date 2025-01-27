John Carroll lacrosse star Jackson Harcarik commits to St. Bonaventure, continuing a family legacy
Harford County, Maryland, has become a burgeoning hotbed for lacrosse talent over the years. Many young athletes in the area dream of competing in the elite MIAA "A" Conference, the nation's premier high school lacrosse league. For some, that dream becomes a reality. Among the schools in the county, John Carroll, located in Bel Air, fields a roster primarily composed of Harford County athletes. Under the leadership of second-year head coach Gunnar Waldt, the Patriots have steadily improved, though retaining top local talent remains crucial to their progress in the ultra-competitive MIAA.
One standout from John Carroll’s 2025 class, attackman Jackson Harcarik, has recently announced his college commitment to St. Bonaventure University. The Bonnies, a relatively new Division I program, began competing at the top collegiate level in 2019 and are members of the Atlantic 10 Conference. Harcarik’s decision marks another significant recruiting win for St. Bonaventure head coach Randy Mearns, who has steadily built a pipeline to the MIAA, with several players already on the roster and more arriving next season.
For Harcarik, the decision to join the Bonnies was clear. “Coach Mearns, along with assistants Jeff Handman and Brett Beetow, were a major factor,” Harcarik shared. “We’re already completely aligned in our goals, both for me as a player and for the future of Bonnies Lacrosse.”
Harcarik was also drawn to St. Bonaventure’s strong academics and its rapidly improving athletic facilities. The university is in the process of building an "Athletic Performance Center" and an additional turf field complete with lighting, a grandstand, and a press box—developments that will undoubtedly boost future recruiting efforts.
Adding a sentimental layer to Harcarik’s commitment is a family connection to the university. His great-grandfather, Jon “Rip” Dempsey, was a football legend in Upstate New York and played for St. Bonaventure nearly a century ago. Harcarik’s decision to join the Bonnies honors that family legacy while forging his own path.
St. Bonaventure has steadily expanded its recruiting reach under Mearns, targeting talent-rich leagues like the MIAA. Harcarik joins a roster already featuring several MIAA standouts, a key step for the program as it looks to rise in the competitive Atlantic 10 and make a mark nationally.
For Harcarik, the journey doesn’t end with his college commitment. At John Carroll, he has been a cornerstone for Coach Waldt’s rebuilding efforts. His success represents a broader goal: elevating John Carroll’s standing in the MIAA while inspiring more Harford County athletes to excel at the highest levels.
Many congratulations to Jackson Harcarik and his family on this exciting next step. His commitment to St. Bonaventure not only reflects his talent and hard work but also serves as a promising chapter for both the Patriots and the Bonnies. Could Harcarik one day be remembered as a pioneer in elevating both programs to new heights? Time will tell, but the foundation has been set.