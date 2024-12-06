Loyola Blakefield's Demetri Madden Commits to Bellarmine Lacrosse, Joining Brother Niko in ASUN Conference
The phrase “He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother” has become a familiar theme in MIAA Lacrosse announcements, particularly when a student-athlete joins his brother at the collegiate level. The latest chapter in this brotherly tradition comes from Loyola Blakefield. Class of 2026 defenseman Demetri Madden recently committed to Bellarmine University, where he’ll reunite with his older brother, Niko Madden, a sophomore face-off specialist for the Knights.
Demetri Madden, a standout defenseman from Loyola Blakefield’s talented 2026 class, chose Bellarmine for several key reasons. A top factor was the opportunity to share the field with his brother Niko during his freshman year, while Niko completes his senior campaign. Demetri, familiar with both the Bellarmine campus and surrounding Louisville area through frequent visits, praised Coach Andy Whitley’s philosophy, which emphasizes hard work, discipline, and life lessons.
Beyond family ties, Bellarmine's recent success under Coach Whitley played a significant role in Madden’s decision. Whitley, now entering his sixth season after signing a five-year extension, has transformed the Knights into a competitive ASUN program. Bellarmine has achieved consecutive winning seasons and back-to-back ASUN Tournament semifinal appearances in 2022 and 2023, earning recognition as one of the nation’s most improved programs.
Madden expressed excitement about joining a program on the rise and contributing to its future success. As the Knights aim for their first ASUN title and a historic NCAA Tournament appearance, Demetri Madden is eager to leave his mark both academically and athletically in scarlet and silver.
Congratulations to Demetri Madden and his family on this exciting commitment!