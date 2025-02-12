High School

Maryland midfielder Marshall Dandy commits to Flagler lacrosse, strengthening Maryland-to-Florida pipeline

Kent Island standout joins growing list of Maryland recruits haded to Flagler College in 2026

Kent Island's Marshall Dandy plans to play his college lacrosse at Flagler College in Florida.
It is no secret that Flagler Saints head coach Brian Duncan has a deep connection to the Maryland/D.C. lacrosse scene. His recruiting efforts in the region have been relentless, and the results speak for themselves. Since joining NCAA Division II in 2022, Flagler, which competes in the Peach Belt Conference, has 13 student-athletes from Maryland on its 2025 roster. That number will continue to grow, with five more recruits set to join the program in the fall of 2025.

Now, Flagler is making an early impact on the Class of 2026. The Saints have landed midfielder Marshall Dandy, a standout at Kent Island High School, after he spent two years at St. Mary’s in Annapolis. Dandy, a three-sport athlete, competes in football, track, and lacrosse and stays engaged in the sport year-round with True Chesapeake Lacrosse Club.

Dandy cited multiple reasons for choosing Flagler College, located in St. Augustine, Florida.

“I love that I’ll be teammates with so many players from my region. It will feel like a home away from home,” Dandy said. “Coach Duncan has built a great program with a strong, brotherhood-like atmosphere in an incredible setting. Academically, I’m excited about their Business Administration program. Plus, playing an ancient sport in an ancient city just feels right.”

Flagler’s rapid growth in Division II lacrosse

As Flagler continues to recruit top-tier talent from Maryland, support for the Saints is growing within the Maryland/D.C. lacrosse community. The program has made steady improvements since its inception and has reached the Peach Belt Conference Tournament finals for two consecutive years.

Looking ahead, the Saints are aiming for their first winning season, targeting at least nine victories in 2025. With the continued influx of elite recruits, could Flagler elevate its program even further by the time Dandy arrives?

Many congratulations to Marshall Dandy and his family on this next step in his lacrosse journey.

AL FRANYO

Al Franyo has been a die-hard fan and follower of lacrosse, especially at the high school and college levels, since the late-80s. He absolutely loves watching games, as well as talking and writing about the sport. On Facebook, he founded the College Lacrosse Discussion Page, which has well over 15,000 members, and helped found and runs the MIAA Lacrosse Discussion Page, which has nearly 5,000 members. The MIAA A Conference is one of the strongest, most competitive and exciting high school conferences in America. Three of his favorite topics include recruiting news about players making college commitments, programs taking the next steps under their respective head coaches, and programs that are so-called "sleepers" when it comes to being very good to great. Even with lacrosse growing at such a rapid pace, Franyo loves how it is still such a small, tight, and fun world. And, in many ways, it is its own culture. He began writing about his favorite sport for High School On SI in 2024. Twitter: @alfranyo

