Maryland midfielder Marshall Dandy commits to Flagler lacrosse, strengthening Maryland-to-Florida pipeline
It is no secret that Flagler Saints head coach Brian Duncan has a deep connection to the Maryland/D.C. lacrosse scene. His recruiting efforts in the region have been relentless, and the results speak for themselves. Since joining NCAA Division II in 2022, Flagler, which competes in the Peach Belt Conference, has 13 student-athletes from Maryland on its 2025 roster. That number will continue to grow, with five more recruits set to join the program in the fall of 2025.
Now, Flagler is making an early impact on the Class of 2026. The Saints have landed midfielder Marshall Dandy, a standout at Kent Island High School, after he spent two years at St. Mary’s in Annapolis. Dandy, a three-sport athlete, competes in football, track, and lacrosse and stays engaged in the sport year-round with True Chesapeake Lacrosse Club.
Dandy cited multiple reasons for choosing Flagler College, located in St. Augustine, Florida.
“I love that I’ll be teammates with so many players from my region. It will feel like a home away from home,” Dandy said. “Coach Duncan has built a great program with a strong, brotherhood-like atmosphere in an incredible setting. Academically, I’m excited about their Business Administration program. Plus, playing an ancient sport in an ancient city just feels right.”
Flagler’s rapid growth in Division II lacrosse
As Flagler continues to recruit top-tier talent from Maryland, support for the Saints is growing within the Maryland/D.C. lacrosse community. The program has made steady improvements since its inception and has reached the Peach Belt Conference Tournament finals for two consecutive years.
Looking ahead, the Saints are aiming for their first winning season, targeting at least nine victories in 2025. With the continued influx of elite recruits, could Flagler elevate its program even further by the time Dandy arrives?
Many congratulations to Marshall Dandy and his family on this next step in his lacrosse journey.