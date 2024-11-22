MIAA Lacrosse Recruiting: Kevin Berzins of St. Mary's joins his brother at VMI
When it comes to lacrosse recruiting in the MIAA, certain themes often resurface. Today’s announcement is no different, bringing to mind the timeless adage: “He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother.” It’s especially fitting here, as this story centers on a family bond, a strong MIAA-to-college pipeline, and a Division I program on the rise under a coach whose vision is coming to fruition.
Kevin Berzins, a standout Class of 2025 student-athlete from St. Mary’s, has officially committed to play lacrosse at Virginia Military Institute (VMI). For Kevin, the decision represents a convergence of athletic aspirations, academic rigor, and family legacy. He’ll join his older brother, Sean Berzins, a midfielder and fellow St. Mary’s alum, in Lexington, Virginia.
Kevin, a defenseman who also shined on the football field—earning MIAA “A” All-Conference honors—shared his excitement:
“I’ve made my commitment to VMI Lacrosse because VMI offers an exceptional blend of rigorous academics, leadership opportunities, and a strong lacrosse program. This chance allows me to play DI Lacrosse alongside my brother and prepares me to serve our country afterwards. I’m eager to grow both on and off the field and be part of a team that embodies hard work and discipline.”
Kevin’s commitment continues the trend of MIAA talent bolstering the Keydets’ roster. The program has leaned heavily on this prestigious high school league, with four MIAA alumni—including Sean Berzins—currently listed on their roster. Another notable MIAA connection is senior midfielder Chris Golini, another St. Mary’s grad. Kevin’s addition, along with fellow 2025 commit Ethan Ostrowski (Spalding), ensures that this pipeline remains strong.
Coach Andrew Purpura, now entering his fifth year at VMI, has made noticeable strides with the program, evidenced by steady improvements in the team’s win totals. Purpura has worked tirelessly to recruit the Maryland/D.C. region, landing not just MIAA stars but also other top talent from the area. His next milestone? Guiding VMI to its first winning season under his leadership.
With Purpura’s recruits now forming the foundation of the team, the Keydets seem poised to take that step—and possibly more. The Berzins brothers will play pivotal roles as VMI eyes loftier goals, including conference championships and NCAA Tournament berths. With the program now competing in the newly restructured Northeast Conference, a strong 2025 campaign could set the stage for greater achievements.
Congratulations to Kevin and the entire Berzins family! The VMI Keydets are undoubtedly gaining a skilled and disciplined athlete, and the Berzins brothers are set to make an impact on and off the field. The MIAA-to-VMI connection is alive and thriving, with plenty of potential for even bigger headlines in the near future. Best of luck to Kevin, Sean, and the Keydets!