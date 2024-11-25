MIAA lax Star Ryan Hudson commits to York college lacrosse, joining a legacy of excellence
For years, the phrase “He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother” has resonated across the lacrosse community, particularly in connection with recruiting news from the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA). It’s an apt sentiment when discussing the Childs brothers, both St. Paul’s alumni, who are excelling as head coaches at the Division III level. Jason Childs leads the St. Mary’s College Seahawks, while Brandon Childs has established York College as a perennial contender. Now, their shared legacy intersects with another MIAA standout.
Mount St. Joseph face-off specialist Ryan Hudson, a 3-star recruit, has committed to play for Coach Brandon Childs at York College. Hudson, who has played a significant role in elevating the Gaels’ lacrosse program, is set to join a Spartans team that has thrived under Childs’ leadership, boasting a career record of 186-59 and regular NCAA postseason appearances.
Why York? A combination of excellence and brotherhood
For Hudson, York College was an easy choice. The school offers strong academic programs in engineering and computer science, a top-tier lacrosse program capable of deep postseason runs, and a welcoming, family-like atmosphere.
“Coming from Mount St. Joe, it’s about your brotherhood and your team,” Hudson said, reflecting on the tight-knit culture he experienced during a prospect camp and overnight visit to York.
Hudson’s addition to York continues Coach Childs’ tradition of recruiting MIAA talent to fuel his program's success. The Spartans have reached the NCAA Tournament eight times in Childs’ 13-year tenure, with several quarterfinal appearances and a Final Four run in 2022. With Hudson now part of the mix, York’s sights are set on reaching even greater heights.
A bright future for Hudson and the Spartans
Hudson’s commitment to York College is a testament to his drive both on and off the field. A key contributor to Mount St. Joseph’s lacrosse improvement, he brings skill, leadership, and a team-first mentality to a program built for postseason success.
As the Spartans aim for their first national championship, Hudson has the potential to play a pivotal role. With a family-like atmosphere at York and a coach who understands how to get the best out of his players, Hudson’s future in lacrosse looks bright. The question remains: could he be part of the team that finally takes York all the way?
Congratulations to Ryan Hudson and his family on this exciting next step!