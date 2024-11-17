Monmouth lacrosse continues to build a rock-solid MIAA pipeline
Since the Monmouth Hawks first began competing at the Division I level under head coach Brian Fisher in 2014, the program has steadily carved out a reputation as a rising force in collegiate lacrosse. One of the cornerstones of their success has been their ability to recruit top talent from the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA), a league renowned for producing elite lacrosse players. While their efforts in the MIAA were once considered "underrated," it's time to acknowledge the program's recruitment efforts as nothing short of rock-solid.
In fact, Monmouth’s 2025 roster boasts an impressive eight players who hail from the MIAA. Even more noteworthy, four of those players are either freshmen or sophomores, signaling that the Hawks are not just filling their roster but are investing in a bright future with young, high-caliber talent. The recruitment pipeline shows no signs of slowing down. Several current MIAA players have already committed to joining Coach Fisher’s program, further strengthening the Hawks’ connection to this premier lacrosse league.
One of the latest additions to this growing legacy is 2026 defenseman Charlie Helfferich from Severn School. Helfferich, who committed to Monmouth just over a month ago, represents a new wave of talent that is poised to elevate the program. His decision to join the Hawks marks a significant moment for both Monmouth and Severn, as it continues a tradition of Admirals stepping into the collegiate lacrosse scene under the guidance of Severn’s new head coach, Keegan Wilkinson. Helfferich joins Gerstell Academy attackman Bronson Peters as the second MIAA student-athlete from the class of 2026 to commit to Monmouth.
For Helfferich, the decision to join Monmouth was about more than just lacrosse. He cited the program’s strong foundation and upward trajectory under Fisher as key factors in his choice. “I loved the coaches and players,” Helfferich shared. “The program is strong and getting stronger. The location is great, the campus and facilities are amazing, the size of the college feels just right, and I’m really impressed with the university’s business program.”
The admiration is mutual. Coach Fisher and his staff continue to prioritize building relationships with players from the MIAA, recognizing the league as a breeding ground for talent capable of thriving at the Division I level. Over the years, Monmouth has benefitted from the discipline, skill, and competitiveness instilled in MIAA athletes, making them valuable additions to the Hawks’ roster.
The Hawks’ focus on MIAA talent coincides with the program’s ongoing evolution. The past two seasons have been transitional for Monmouth, as the team adjusted to competing in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA), one of the nation’s toughest lacrosse conferences. Despite the challenges, signs of growth were evident in 2024, with the Hawks making noticeable strides in their overall performance.
As Monmouth looks ahead, the influx of young talent, particularly from the MIAA, offers a promising outlook. Players like Helfferich represent more than just individual success stories; they symbolize the collective potential of a program striving to become a serious contender in the CAA. For Monmouth, the journey isn’t just about competing—it’s about building a sustainable culture of excellence that draws from some of the best lacrosse programs in the country.
The commitment of players like Helfferich also underscores the Hawks’ ability to attract well-rounded student-athletes who value both athletic and academic opportunities. Monmouth’s business program and campus atmosphere are proving to be just as appealing as its athletic facilities, creating an environment where student-athletes can thrive on and off the field.
As the Hawks prepare for the upcoming seasons, the foundation they are laying with MIAA recruits could pay dividends. With an increasing number of former MIAA players on the roster, the team’s identity is taking shape, blending the grit and talent of its recruits with Fisher’s vision for the program. If the trajectory of the past few years is any indication, Monmouth lacrosse is on the rise—and the MIAA pipeline will be a driving force behind its continued success.
Congratulations to Charlie Helfferich and his family on this exciting next step, and to Monmouth for securing another valuable piece to its future. The Hawks’ journey is far from over, but with recruits like Helfferich, the future is looking brighter than ever.