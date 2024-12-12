Mount St. Joseph Midfielder Ryan Currie Commits to Le Moyne Lacrosse, Strengthening MIAA Pipeline to Division I
The recruiting momentum for Le Moyne College’s men’s lacrosse program continues to build, and this time, it flows straight through the MIAA pipeline. Mount St. Joseph 2026 midfielder Ryan Currie, a 3-star talent known for his speed and versatility, officially announced his commitment to the Le Moyne Dolphins on November 29th. Currie’s decision comes just months after fellow Mount St. Joe defenseman Ben Clark (Class of 2025) made his pledge to Le Moyne, solidifying a growing relationship between the Baltimore-area powerhouse and the emerging Division I lacrosse program in Syracuse, New York.
Currie’s path to Le Moyne was paved in large part by the Dolphins’ legendary head coach Dan Sheehan. A fixture of Le Moyne lacrosse since 1998, Sheehan wasted no time making Currie a priority. On September 1st—the first day Division I coaches could directly contact rising juniors—Sheehan reached out to Currie, setting the tone for a consistent and thoughtful recruiting process.
“Coach Sheehan’s vision for the program and his proven track record really stood out to me,” Currie said. “Le Moyne has a championship pedigree, and even though they’re new to Division I, you can see they’re building something special.”
Le Moyne’s transition to Division I has been nothing short of impressive. After dominating Division II with six national titles under Sheehan’s leadership, the Dolphins are now charting a new course in the competitive Division I landscape. The 2025 season will mark their second year at the DI level, as well as their debut in the restructured Northeast Conference (NEC). Currie’s addition brings a dynamic presence to a program that is already drawing national attention.
Beyond the coaching staff, Currie cited Le Moyne’s significant investment in its athletic facilities as a major factor in his decision. As part of their move to Division I, the college has rolled out upgrades to support their athletic programs, underscoring a commitment to excellence both on and off the field.
“The new facilities really impressed me,” Currie said. “It shows they’re serious about competing at the highest level. It’s exciting to be part of that kind of growth.”
The Syracuse area and Le Moyne’s intimate campus environment were additional draws for Currie, who appreciates the balance of a smaller school setting with access to broader opportunities. “It just felt like the right fit—the campus, the community, everything,” he added.
While Currie’s lacrosse accolades continue to grow, he has also been a standout on the ice for Mount St. Joseph’s hockey program. A varsity player since his freshman year, Currie earned All-MIAA honors last season and now serves as team captain. His leadership and competitiveness in both sports speak to his multi-sport athleticism and ability to rise to the occasion when it matters most.
Back at Mount St. Joe, Currie’s commitment adds another layer of excitement to the program. The Gaels have shown steady improvement in recent seasons, and Currie’s dedication to helping the team succeed before his departure is evident. His experience and leadership will undoubtedly set the tone for the upcoming season.
For Le Moyne, Currie’s commitment signals more than just the addition of a talented midfielder. It underscores the Dolphins’ growing presence in MIAA recruiting circles and positions the program as an increasingly attractive option for elite high school talent.
As Currie looks toward his future in Syracuse, his decision represents a milestone for both Mount St. Joseph and Le Moyne. Congratulations to Ryan Currie and his family on this well-deserved achievement—a commitment that sets the stage for a bright collegiate career.