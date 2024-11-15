Mount St. Joseph’s Brody Reese continues family legacy with commitment to Maryland lacrosse
In the storied history of MSA/MIAA lacrosse, countless student-athletes have made college commitments that extended deep family traditions with their chosen programs. Few, however, embody the legacy of family tradition in scholastic lacrosse more profoundly than 2025 Mount St. Joseph defenseman Brody Reese, who recently committed to play for the Maryland Terrapins under head coach John Tillman. Brody’s commitment marks a significant continuation of his family’s deep ties to Maryland Lacrosse and serves as a powerful example of generational loyalty to a program renowned in collegiate lacrosse.
Just two weeks ago, Brody announced his commitment to Maryland, joining a distinguished group of twelve players in the Class of 2025, including four from the highly competitive MIAA, who have chosen to play for the Terps. For Brody and the Reese family, this commitment holds special significance, as it continues a remarkable family legacy at College Park that dates back over two decades.
Congratulations are certainly in order for Brody and the entire Reese family! The Reese connection to Maryland Lacrosse is extensive and has only grown stronger with Brody’s decision. His father, Brian Reese, was an All-American defenseman for the Terps under legendary coach Dick Edell in the late 1990s, establishing the first chapter of the Reese family’s bond with the Maryland program. Following in his father’s footsteps, Brody will take on the same defensive role, aiming to bring the same intensity and skill to the field that his father once did.
The family’s ties to Maryland don’t end there. Brody’s mother, Cathy Reese, has also built an impressive legacy at Maryland, both as a player and as the current head coach of the Maryland Women’s Lacrosse program. During her time as a student-athlete at Maryland—overlapping with Brian’s tenure—Cathy won four national championships. Now, as head coach, she has guided her team to five more national titles, cementing her status as one of the most successful and respected figures in women’s lacrosse.
Brody isn’t the only current Reese sibling wearing the Maryland red and black, either. His older brother, Riley Reese, is a junior defender for the Terps, adding another layer to the family’s presence on the men’s side of Maryland Lacrosse. As for the next generation, Brody’s sister, Cayden Reese, a standout lacrosse player ranked #1 for the Class of 2026, has also committed to Maryland, ensuring the Reese legacy continues on both the men’s and women’s teams at College Park. Additionally, Brody’s younger brother, Braxton Reese, is showing early promise in the sport, suggesting that he, too, may one day carry the family tradition forward.
Brody’s commitment not only continues the Reese legacy at Maryland but also signifies a milestone for Mount St. Joseph Lacrosse. The Gaels, who showed marked improvement in the past spring season, can take pride in having a player of Brody’s caliber represent their program at one of the nation’s most respected college lacrosse programs. With Brody heading to Maryland, his journey may inspire future Gaels players to strive for excellence and help elevate Mount St. Joe Lacrosse to new heights.
As Brody prepares to join the Terrapins, he carries the weight of a remarkable family tradition. Maryland Lacrosse fans and the Reese family alike look forward to watching Brody contribute to the legacy of Maryland Lacrosse and to seeing how his role as a Terp shapes his own chapter in this distinguished family story. We wish him the very best as he sets out to uphold and strengthen this iconic family legacy.