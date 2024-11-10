Mount St. Mary's lacrosse continues to excel in recruiting the MIAA
Throughout the history of college lacrosse, there have been countless stories of head coaches who, despite early struggles, transform their programs over time. Success often doesn’t come immediately; it’s a process that involves establishing a system, integrating the right players, and building a culture that sustains excellence. Many coaches start with challenging records but gradually improve as they gain traction with their own recruits and adapt to the team dynamics. This could very well be the case for Coach Chris Ryan as he continues his tenure at Mount St. Mary’s University, where he brings a wealth of experience and a fresh vision to the program.
Coach Ryan’s arrival at Mount St. Mary’s came after a remarkable run at Mercyhurst University, where he developed a reputation as a passionate, skilled leader with a talent for building competitive teams. His enthusiasm for the game and his experience in recruiting and player development have been evident since he took over the Mountaineers’ program. Now, entering his second year at the helm, there is optimism around his leadership, with many hoping he will guide Mount St. Mary’s to a new era of success in NCAA Division I lacrosse.
One of the areas where Coach Ryan has excelled so far is recruiting. In his first year, he worked diligently to strengthen the connection between Mount St. Mary’s and the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA), a league known for producing top lacrosse talent. The Mountaineers have a strong tradition of recruiting from MIAA programs, which has helped them secure skilled players from competitive high school backgrounds. Recently, Coach Ryan has tapped into this pipeline effectively, bringing in recruits from several prominent MIAA programs, with St. Paul’s School being a particularly fruitful source of talent.
A recent and exciting example of Coach Ryan’s recruiting success is the commitment of 2025 St. Paul’s attackman Duncan Boudreau. Earlier this week, Boudreau announced his decision to continue his academic and athletic career at Mount St. Mary’s, joining a talented class that showcases the program's growing appeal under Ryan's leadership. Boudreau will be part of a robust 2025 recruiting class that not only includes multiple players from the MIAA but also reflects the diversity and depth of talent Coach Ryan is building. This class will join a program that calls the beautiful Waldron Family Stadium home, a venue that represents Mount St. Mary’s pride and commitment to its lacrosse program.
Boudreau will be one of four recruits from the MIAA in the 2025 class, including his fellow St. Paul’s alum, goalie Josh Marson. These recruits highlight Coach Ryan’s ability to attract high-caliber players and sustain the MIAA-to-Mount pipeline that has brought success to the program in the past. Boudreau’s commitment represents a key addition to the Mountaineers, as he is known for his agility, field awareness, and scoring ability—qualities that make him a promising prospect for collegiate lacrosse.
Mount St. Mary’s lacrosse program has a storied history in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC), having previously competed in the conference with notable success. The Mountaineers’ first stint in the MAAC saw them capture conference titles and make appearances in the NCAA Tournament, a testament to the program’s potential for competing at the highest level. Now, in their second period as MAAC members, the Mountaineers are eager to bring back that level of success and build on their legacy. Under Coach Ryan’s leadership, there is hope that the team will not only return to the top of the MAAC but also make a strong showing on the national stage.
Coach Ryan’s approach to building the program reflects both his experience and his dedication to nurturing talent. He has implemented systems and training methods aimed at developing a cohesive team that excels in both offense and defense. The recruits joining the team under his watch are expected to play pivotal roles in shaping the team’s future, bringing new energy and skills that will contribute to the Mountaineers’ evolution as a competitive force in college lacrosse.
Duncan Boudreau’s commitment is just one example of the upward trajectory of the Mountaineers’ lacrosse program under Coach Ryan. As the team continues to grow and improve, fans and supporters of Mount St. Mary’s lacrosse are eager to see if the team can replicate the success of past years and perhaps even exceed it. The MAAC conference titles and NCAA Tournament berths of the past serve as a reminder of what the program is capable of achieving, and with Coach Ryan’s direction, there is a genuine sense of optimism that these milestones are within reach once again.
In lacrosse, as in any sport, success is often built gradually, piece by piece. With a strong recruiting foundation, strategic leadership, and a commitment to excellence, Coach Ryan and his team are poised to make a significant impact in the coming seasons. Many congratulations to Duncan Boudreau and his family on his commitment to Mount St. Mary’s, and best wishes to Coach Ryan and the entire Mountaineers program as they strive to bring renewed energy and success to the MAAC. Only time will tell if history repeats itself, but there is a palpable excitement surrounding the program’s potential and the possibility of witnessing another golden era for Mount St. Mary’s lacrosse.