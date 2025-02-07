Rising lacrosse star Carson Blair commits to Vermont, strengthening MIAA pipeline
For several conferences in Division I college lacrosse, the top contenders in 2025 are, unsurprisingly, programs with established success and renowned coaches. One such program deserving of recognition is Vermont. Under the leadership of Coach Chris Feifs, the Catamounts have built a strong reputation in the America East Conference, consistently contending for championships. Now entering his ninth season at the helm, Feifs has guided Vermont to multiple America East Tournament Championship appearances, culminating in back-to-back titles in 2021 and 2022, which secured NCAA Tournament berths.
Adding to Vermont’s growing legacy is their latest recruit, 2026 Archbishop Spalding midfielder Carson Blair, who recently committed to the Catamounts. Blair’s decision was heavily influenced by his admiration for the program and its coaching staff, particularly Feifs, with whom he developed a strong connection early in the recruiting process. His commitment marks another chapter in Vermont’s expanding relationship with the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA), a league known for producing top-tier lacrosse talent.
Blair becomes the first MIAA player from the 2026 class to commit to Vermont, but he is far from the first to make the move north. The Catamounts’ 2025 roster already boasts four MIAA alumni, including two Spalding graduates, further solidifying the program’s growing pipeline from this powerhouse high school conference.
This commitment is not just a personal milestone for Blair but also an exciting development for both Spalding and Vermont Lacrosse. As Blair looks ahead to his collegiate career, he first has the opportunity to leave a lasting mark at Spalding. The team has never captured an MIAA “A” Conference title, but with Blair in the lineup, that could change. If Spalding manages to secure its first-ever championship, Blair would bring valuable championship experience to Vermont—a program that certainly knows what it takes to win.
Congratulations to Carson and his family on this exciting journey ahead! His talent, work ethic, and connection with Vermont’s coaching staff make him a perfect fit for a program with championship aspirations. As the Catamounts continue to build their roster with top recruits, Blair’s addition reinforces Vermont’s position as a force to be reckoned with in the America East Conference.