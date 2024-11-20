Rosters announced for 28th annual BTC All-Star Classic
The 28th annual BTC All-Star Classic will take place on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024 at Guilford Park High Stadium as the long rivalry between the Baltimore All-Stars and Metro All-Stars will be renewed.
Baltimore has won the last three meetings, including a 35-15 victory, in the Maryland's longest running high school football all-star game, first played in 1996.
"This game is an excellent showcase for kids still looking to secure their opportunity to play college football," said BTC Sr. VP Scott Ripley. "All of these kids have the ability to play at the next level, but many have not yet received the exposure they need. Our event draws college coaches from all over and it has been the starting point for many college football careers."
Walkersville's Tyler Thompson will coach the Metro team, while Mead High School's Tanardo Sharps will coach the Baltimore team. The game, which will kickoff at 1 pm will be played Guildford Park High's beautiful new stadium. Here are the rosters for each team.
BALTIMORE ALL-STARS
Ahmir Lowery - Arundel - QB
Devon Smith - Mervo - QB
Vince Nguyen - Severna Park - QB
Savon Witherspoon - Dunbar - QB
Tyler Womack - Annapolis - RB
Kameryn Henry - Meade - RB
T.J. Mordecai - Arundel - RB
Ian Mauldin - Broadneck - RB
D. Lani Grayson - Dulaney - RB
Cole Floyd - Dunbar - RB
Chase Gorman - Arch. Spalding - RB
Sam Hodge - Mt. Camel - WR/SLOT
Joey Smargssi - Broadneck - WR/SLOT
Anthony Smith - Dundalk - WR/SLOT
Keshon Greene - Overlea - WR/SLOT
William Jacobs - Glen Burnie - WR/SLOT
Darry Giles Jr. - Kenwood - WR/SLOT
Jahmari Jones - N. County - WR/SLOT
Anthonio Lambirth - Dundalk - WR/SLOT
David Matthew - Landsdowne - WR/SLOT
Corday Bethel - MSJ - WR/SLOT
Hunter Solwold - Fallston - TE
Zamari Cottom - Southern AA Co. - TE
Antwon Williams - Mervo - OL
Andrew Pitta - South River - OL
Kris Shenton - Crofton - OL
Noah Miles - Concordia Prep - OL
Charles Goodman - Patterson - OL
Alex Neverdon - Pikesville - OL
Teddy Johnson - St. Paul's - OL
Lesean Tolson - Meade - OL
Joe Slattery - Arch Curley - OL
Zion Jones - Reginald Lewis - OL
Brandon Gorham - Arundel - DL/DE
Ridgely Ritter - Boys' Latin - DL/DE
Kyonte Brownsisco - Annapolis - DL/DE
Colvin Jones - Mervo - DL/DE
Terray Steele - Western Tech - DL/DE
Kendrick George - Northeast - DL/DE
Willie DeSantis - Hereford - DL/DE
Luke Plesniak - Patterson Mill - DL/DE
Myles Britt - John Carroll - DL/DE
Thomas Brandel - Mt. St. Joseph - DL/DE
Christian Cofield - Dundalk - LB
Noel Williams - Old Mill - LB
Ace Heinrichs - St. Mary's - LB
Kameron Hebron - Annapolis - LB
Evan Alcide - Fallston - LB
Dakari Martin - Glen Burnie - LB
Dante Queen - Forrest Park LB
Irvon Charles - Woodlawn - LB
Scott Anderson - Arch. Curley - LB
Tyrin Chinn-Thompson - Broadneck - DB
Ricardo Winchester - Concordia Prep - DB
Isaak Sears - Chesapeake AA - DB
Connor Adams - Old Mill - DB
Tim Gasque - St. Mary's - DB
Anthony Curtis - Dundalk - DB
Kyle Grant - Western Tech - DB
Tijaun Reed - Forest Park - DB
Travis Petr - Arch. Curley - K
METRO ALL-STARS
Shawn Pelovitz - QB - Linganore
Chase Miller - QB - Liberty
Terrell Hearn - QB - Perry Hall
Da'Marques Ross - RB - Walkersville
Jordan Bennett - RB - Frederick
Douglas Jett - RB - New Town
Amir Short - WR/SLOT - Linganore
Malachi Bryant - WR/SLOT - Owings Mills
DaShawn Powell - WR/SLOT - Wilde Lake
Ethan Jackson - WR/SLOT - St. John's Catholic
Tristan West - WR/SLOT - Liberty
Anthony Charrity-Quinn - WR/SLOT - Hammond
Ty Jenkins - WR/SLOT - Glenelg
Derrell Pierson - WR/SLOT - Milford Mill
Tyrico Morgan - WR/SLOT - Frederick
Logan Boston - OL - Walkersville
Ethan Robeson - OL - Catoctin
Randy Franklin - OL - S. Hagerstown
Deacon Mcilvaine - OL - Catoctin
Craig Hardsock - OL - FSK
Timi Osibodu - OL - Reservoir
Ethan Barry - OL - Westminster
Monil Shrestha - OL - Towson
Lamar Wallace - OL - Milford Mill
Luke Marsalek - DT - Loyola
Papa Baffoe - DT - Brunswick
Oscar Murcia - DT - Tuscarora
Matthew King Jr. - DT - Milford Mill
Dylan Larence - DE - Hammond
Taylen Caliskan - DE - Oakdale
James Tranhyam - DE - Calvert Hall
Cole Ferrera - DE - Calvert Hall
Dominic Damico - LB - Century
Josue Jimenez Flores - LB - Long Reach
Kai Holmes - LB - Owings Mills
Manny Rodriques - LB - South Carroll
Shane Schrecengost - LB - River Hill
Tayshaun Johnson - LB - Perryville
Thomas Wesson Jr. - LB - Edgewood
Lewis Robertson - LB - River Hill
Xzavion Crumb - LB - Calvert Hall
Jason Capone - LB - Linganore
Brayden DeWaal - DB - Oakdale
Casey Willett - DB - Linganore
Lucas Tran - DB - Marriotts Ridge
Quinton Williams - DB - Edgewood
Rahkim Warfield - DB - Westminster
Elijah Mathis - DB - Franklin
Darius Collins - DB - Milford Mill
Braden Fritz - K - Manchester Valley
Drew Keener - K - North Harford