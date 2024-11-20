Rosters announced for 28th annual BTC All-Star Classic

High School

The 28th annual Baltimore Touchdown Club All-Star Game is set for Dec. 15, 2024 at Guilford Park in Howard County, Maryland.
The 28th annual BTC All-Star Classic will take place on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024 at Guilford Park High Stadium as the long rivalry between the Baltimore All-Stars and Metro All-Stars will be renewed.

Baltimore has won the last three meetings, including a 35-15 victory, in the Maryland's longest running high school football all-star game, first played in 1996.

"This game is an excellent showcase for kids still looking to secure their opportunity to play college football," said BTC Sr. VP Scott Ripley. "All of these kids have the ability to play at the next level, but many have not yet received the exposure they need. Our event draws college coaches from all over and it has been the starting point for many college football careers."

Walkersville's Tyler Thompson will coach the Metro team, while Mead High School's Tanardo Sharps will coach the Baltimore team. The game, which will kickoff at 1 pm will be played Guildford Park High's beautiful new stadium. Here are the rosters for each team.

BALTIMORE ALL-STARS

Ahmir Lowery - Arundel - QB

Devon Smith - Mervo - QB

Vince Nguyen - Severna Park - QB

Savon Witherspoon - Dunbar - QB

Tyler Womack - Annapolis - RB

Kameryn Henry - Meade - RB

T.J. Mordecai - Arundel - RB

Ian Mauldin - Broadneck - RB

D. Lani Grayson - Dulaney - RB

Cole Floyd - Dunbar - RB

Chase Gorman - Arch. Spalding - RB

Sam Hodge - Mt. Camel - WR/SLOT

Joey Smargssi - Broadneck - WR/SLOT

Anthony Smith - Dundalk - WR/SLOT

Keshon Greene - Overlea - WR/SLOT

William Jacobs - Glen Burnie - WR/SLOT

Darry Giles Jr. - Kenwood - WR/SLOT

Jahmari Jones - N. County - WR/SLOT

Anthonio Lambirth - Dundalk - WR/SLOT

David Matthew - Landsdowne - WR/SLOT

Corday Bethel - MSJ - WR/SLOT

Hunter Solwold - Fallston - TE

Zamari Cottom - Southern AA Co. - TE

Antwon Williams - Mervo - OL

Andrew Pitta - South River - OL

Kris Shenton - Crofton - OL

Noah Miles - Concordia Prep - OL

Charles Goodman - Patterson - OL

Alex Neverdon - Pikesville - OL

Teddy Johnson - St. Paul's - OL

Lesean Tolson - Meade - OL

Joe Slattery - Arch Curley - OL

Zion Jones - Reginald Lewis - OL

Brandon Gorham - Arundel - DL/DE

Ridgely Ritter - Boys' Latin - DL/DE

Kyonte Brownsisco - Annapolis - DL/DE

Colvin Jones - Mervo - DL/DE

Terray Steele - Western Tech - DL/DE

Kendrick George - Northeast - DL/DE

Willie DeSantis - Hereford - DL/DE

Luke Plesniak - Patterson Mill - DL/DE

Myles Britt - John Carroll - DL/DE

Thomas Brandel - Mt. St. Joseph - DL/DE

Christian Cofield - Dundalk - LB

Noel Williams - Old Mill - LB

Ace Heinrichs - St. Mary's - LB

Kameron Hebron - Annapolis - LB

Evan Alcide - Fallston - LB

Dakari Martin - Glen Burnie - LB

Dante Queen - Forrest Park LB

Irvon Charles - Woodlawn - LB

Scott Anderson - Arch. Curley - LB

Tyrin Chinn-Thompson - Broadneck - DB

Ricardo Winchester - Concordia Prep - DB

Isaak Sears - Chesapeake AA - DB

Connor Adams - Old Mill - DB

Tim Gasque - St. Mary's - DB

Anthony Curtis - Dundalk - DB

Kyle Grant - Western Tech - DB

Tijaun Reed - Forest Park - DB

Travis Petr - Arch. Curley - K

METRO ALL-STARS

Shawn Pelovitz - QB - Linganore

Chase Miller - QB - Liberty

Terrell Hearn - QB - Perry Hall

Da'Marques Ross - RB - Walkersville

Jordan Bennett - RB - Frederick

Douglas Jett - RB - New Town

Amir Short - WR/SLOT - Linganore

Malachi Bryant - WR/SLOT - Owings Mills

DaShawn Powell - WR/SLOT - Wilde Lake

Ethan Jackson - WR/SLOT - St. John's Catholic

Tristan West - WR/SLOT - Liberty

Anthony Charrity-Quinn - WR/SLOT - Hammond

Ty Jenkins - WR/SLOT - Glenelg

Derrell Pierson - WR/SLOT - Milford Mill

Tyrico Morgan - WR/SLOT - Frederick

Logan Boston - OL - Walkersville

Ethan Robeson - OL - Catoctin

Randy Franklin - OL - S. Hagerstown

Deacon Mcilvaine - OL - Catoctin

Craig Hardsock - OL - FSK

Timi Osibodu - OL - Reservoir

Ethan Barry - OL - Westminster

Monil Shrestha - OL - Towson

Lamar Wallace - OL - Milford Mill

Luke Marsalek - DT - Loyola

Papa Baffoe - DT - Brunswick

Oscar Murcia - DT - Tuscarora

Matthew King Jr. - DT - Milford Mill

Dylan Larence - DE - Hammond

Taylen Caliskan - DE - Oakdale

James Tranhyam - DE - Calvert Hall

Cole Ferrera - DE - Calvert Hall

Dominic Damico - LB - Century

Josue Jimenez Flores - LB - Long Reach

Kai Holmes - LB - Owings Mills

Manny Rodriques - LB - South Carroll

Shane Schrecengost - LB - River Hill

Tayshaun Johnson - LB - Perryville

Thomas Wesson Jr. - LB - Edgewood

Lewis Robertson - LB - River Hill

Xzavion Crumb - LB - Calvert Hall

Jason Capone - LB - Linganore

Brayden DeWaal - DB - Oakdale

Casey Willett - DB - Linganore

Lucas Tran - DB - Marriotts Ridge

Quinton Williams - DB - Edgewood

Rahkim Warfield - DB - Westminster

Elijah Mathis - DB - Franklin

Darius Collins - DB - Milford Mill

Braden Fritz - K - Manchester Valley

Drew Keener - K - North Harford

GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University, and in 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.

