Severn Lacrosse Goalie Eli Wilkins Commits to York College, Eyeing Success On and Off the Field
In 2025, the Maryland/DC lacrosse scene continues to see top talent committing to programs that blend athletic excellence with strong academic opportunities. Anne Arundel County players, in particular, are making their mark by joining Division III programs with solid pipelines in the region and ambitious goals under experienced leadership.
This trend now includes Severn School’s 2026 goalie, Eli Wilkins, who has announced his commitment to York College. Wilkins will bring his skills to the Spartans under the guidance of head coach Brandon Childs, a leader who has built a powerhouse program in the MAC Commonwealth.
Since taking the helm, Coach Childs has transformed York into a formidable contender, securing multiple conference titles and eight NCAA Tournament appearances in his 13-year tenure. The program boasts a streak of seven consecutive postseason showings and reached the Division III Final Four in 2022. With a national championship as the next logical goal, Wilkins joins the Spartans at a time of tremendous potential.
Wilkins shared his reasons for choosing York, highlighting his confidence in Coach Childs' dedication to his growth both as an athlete and a student. "Coach Childs has my best interests in mind, not just for lacrosse but also for my future," Wilkins explained. The program’s consistent competitiveness and strong reputation also played a key role in his decision.
Beyond lacrosse, Wilkins was impressed by York College's Department of Business and Economics, particularly its connection to the Nasdaq training lab, which aligns with his career aspirations.
“York offers an incredible combination of athletic and academic opportunities,” Wilkins said.
Congratulations to Eli and his family on this exciting next chapter! With Wilkins in the net and York’s momentum, the Spartans could be on the cusp of achieving even greater heights in the seasons to come.