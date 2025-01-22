South River’s Savannah Stallings Commits to Limestone University Lacrosse: A Journey of Talent and Determination
In 2025, Anne Arundel County continues to shine as a hub for Maryland high school lacrosse talent, with many local athletes announcing college commitments. Among them is Savannah Stallings, a senior attacker for the South River Seahawks, led by Coach Annie Martin. Savannah is set to join the ranks of Division II powerhouse Limestone University, located in Gaffney, South Carolina.
Limestone, a perennial contender in both men’s and women’s lacrosse, competes in the South Atlantic Conference (SAC) under the leadership of Coach Scott Tucker. With over 300 career wins, Tucker is the winningest coach in Division II women’s lacrosse history. In 2024, the Saints had an impressive 17-1 season, and starting this year, the SAC champion will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Savannah is eager to contribute to a program with such a bright future, as Tucker's ultimate goal remains clear: securing a national title.
Savannah’s decision to commit to Limestone was driven by both athletic and academic aspirations. The university offers a dual major program in psychology and criminology, which aligns with her goals of becoming a lawyer and FBI agent. During her official visit in February 2024, Savannah and her father met with department chairs and were impressed by the program's structure, which allows her to earn two Bachelor of Science degrees within four years.
Her time on campus solidified her decision. After meeting with Coach Tucker and his staff, Savannah was struck by their dedication. Tucker had meticulously prepared a presentation, analyzing her game film on multiple screens and explaining how her skills as a left-handed attacker would fit seamlessly into his system. He also emphasized the potential for significant playing time as a freshman, provided she worked hard. Savannah appreciated the thought and effort Tucker put into the session, making her decision clear: Limestone was the perfect fit.
By January 2024, Savannah had narrowed her college choices down to two schools. Her father introduced her to Limestone, praising its strong lacrosse tradition. After researching the program, Savannah emailed Coach Tucker her recruiting profile and game footage. Tucker responded promptly, inviting her to visit during the season. During the visit, Savannah was offered a combined athletic and academic scholarship. After discussing the opportunity with her parents, she committed just three days later and signed her National Letter of Intent in November.
Savannah’s journey to Limestone reflects her dedication to excellence. With offers from various programs across NCAA levels, she prioritized finding a school that aligned with her academic and athletic goals. She sought a competitive program that valued her skills and pushed her to excel, and Limestone delivered on all fronts.
Reflecting on her commitment, Savannah expressed gratitude for her support system, including her parents, South River Coach Annie Martin, Integrity Lacrosse Club director Tara Shea, and her club coaches, Coach Griner and Coach Bailey. Their guidance and encouragement have been instrumental in her success.
Savannah is excited about the future, both on and off the field. She aims to help Limestone secure its first national title while pursuing her dual degrees. Congratulations to Savannah on this exciting next chapter, and best of luck at Limestone University!