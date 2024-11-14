St. Joseph's lacrosse lands a MIAA recruit from the Class of 2026
In the competitive and ever-growing world of college lacrosse, each program naturally finds a few counterparts that mirror its strengths, challenges, and ambitions. For every lacrosse team, certain programs stand out as having the most in common—whether in terms of coaching styles, competitive achievements, or recruiting practices. Recently, we highlighted a 2026 MIAA student-athlete who committed to the University of Richmond. Today, we’re turning our attention to another standout from the same class who has chosen a program that shares a striking number of similarities with Richmond. That program is none other than Saint Joseph’s University, home of the Hawks.
To begin with, both Richmond and Saint Joseph’s compete in the Atlantic 10 Conference, which has quickly become a battleground for some of the most promising college lacrosse programs in the country. Each program is led by a head coach who is a Duke graduate from the early 2000s and has invested years into transforming their team into a regular conference contender. Through a commitment to excellence, both coaches have achieved notable milestones. In Atlantic 10 Lacrosse’s first two years, each team has won a conference title and made an NCAA Tournament appearance. These achievements hint at a bright future for both programs, with the potential for continued growth and further postseason appearances.
If current trends continue, it’s likely that Richmond and Saint Joseph’s will remain prominent forces within the conference, providing intense competition and thrilling matchups. Both teams are aiming to advance deeper into the postseason, with their next shared goal being a Quarterfinals appearance in the NCAA Tournament. Recent first-round games against Ivy League teams have shown that these programs are not far off from that objective, and they continue to work towards it with unwavering determination.
Aside from their successes on the field, both universities have campuses that captivate students and visitors alike. Known for their beautiful Gothic architecture, Richmond and Saint Joseph’s each offer a blend of tradition and charm that attracts prospective students from around the country. Both institutions share red as a central color in their branding and team uniforms, adding yet another layer to their similarities. Furthermore, each program has successfully recruited from the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA), a league widely recognized for producing some of the best high school lacrosse players in the nation.
Now, we shift our focus to the latest commitment for Saint Joseph’s: Ryan Sullivan, an attackman from Archbishop Spalding’s esteemed Class of 2026. Recently, members of Archbishop Spalding’s 2025 class celebrated their commitments to various college programs, marking an exciting time for the school and its athletes. However, just a few weeks prior, Ryan Sullivan made his own announcement, choosing to continue both his Catholic education and his athletic career with the Hawks at Saint Joseph’s.
Ryan’s decision was met with enthusiasm and pride from Archbishop Spalding and Coach Evan Hockel, who oversees the Cavaliers’ lacrosse program. Ryan’s commitment to Coach Taylor Wray and Saint Joseph’s adds yet another promising player to the Hawks’ roster. He joins six other recruits from the Class of 2026, as Coach Wray prepares for his 14th season with Saint Joseph’s. Under Wray’s guidance, the program has built a reputation for disciplined play and competitive drive, qualities that Ryan Sullivan is sure to add to with his own skills and dedication.
This commitment is a significant milestone for Ryan and his family, as they look forward to his future with Saint Joseph’s and all that it holds. Both Ryan’s current and future programs are on the brink of substantial achievements: Archbishop Spalding is setting its sights on capturing its first “A” Conference title, while Saint Joseph’s hopes to break new ground in postseason play. As both programs strive for success, Ryan Sullivan’s journey is just beginning, and he undoubtedly has a bright future ahead.
With each commitment, players like Ryan Sullivan highlight the exciting potential of both high school and collegiate lacrosse programs. For fans and followers, his commitment to Saint Joseph’s serves as yet another reminder of the deep connections and shared ambitions that link the Richmond and Saint Joseph’s lacrosse programs.