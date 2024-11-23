St. Paul’s standout Tucker Paxson commits to Denison: Building on a legacy of MIAA lacrosse talent
The pipeline from Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) lacrosse to Denison University continues to thrive, as 2025 St. Paul’s defenseman Tucker Paxson has announced his commitment to join the Big Red. Paxson's decision is another example of Denison's ability to attract top-tier talent from one of the nation's most competitive high school lacrosse leagues, adding to the program’s deep ties to the MIAA.
Denison, located in the picturesque town of Granville, Ohio, boasts a strong reputation both academically and athletically. Paxson was drawn to the university for its robust pre-law curriculum, a key factor in his college search.
“Academics are an important piece of the puzzle for me,” he said, explaining his desire for a school that could prepare him for his future aspirations while allowing him to excel on the lacrosse field.
When Tucker and his family visited Denison in September, the decision became even clearer. The campus, situated on a hill with scenic views of east-central Ohio, reminded the Paxson family of the picturesque grounds at St. Paul’s. This familiarity, paired with the school’s close-knit community and strong alumni network, cemented Denison as the perfect fit.
On the lacrosse side, Denison's program has a legacy of excellence under Head Coach Eric Koch. The Big Red have consistently been a dominant force in NCAA Division III, including eight straight North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) Tournament titles and postseason appearances under Koch’s leadership. Paxson noted the pride within the program, both among current players and alumni, which resonated deeply with him during the recruiting process.
“Denison's history of winning, combined with the opportunity to study abroad during my junior year, made it the ideal choice for me,” Paxson shared. Indeed, the flexibility of Division III athletics was a significant factor, allowing him to pursue both his athletic and academic goals without compromise.
Koch, now entering his fourth season at the helm, has continued to elevate the program he inherited in excellent shape. His ability to recruit top-tier talent, particularly from powerhouse lacrosse regions like the MIAA, has positioned Denison for sustained success. Paxson’s commitment represents another win for the coach, who has developed a reputation for blending tradition with forward-thinking strategies to keep Denison competitive on the national stage.
The addition of Paxson will further bolster Denison's defense, an area the team has traditionally excelled in. With his MIAA pedigree, Paxson brings not only skill but also the high-level experience gained from playing against some of the best high school programs in the country. As Denison continues to aim for greater heights, Paxson’s presence on the field could play a pivotal role in shaping the team’s trajectory over the next few years.
While the future remains unwritten, the potential for Tucker Paxson to leave his mark on Denison lacrosse is undeniable. Could his arrival coincide with some of the best seasons in Big Red history? Given the strong foundation already in place and the addition of a recruit with his caliber, it’s a possibility that’s hard to ignore.
Congratulations to Tucker and his family on this exciting next chapter. The legacy of MIAA talent shining at Denison grows stronger, and the lacrosse world will be watching closely to see how the Big Red continue to build on their storied tradition.