St. Paul’s Star Bronson Burger Commits to Mount St. Mary’s, Extending a Strong MIAA Pipeline
For decades, the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) has been a cornerstone for college lacrosse recruiting, and Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, Maryland, has taken full advantage. While programs like Loyola Blakefield, Calvert Hall, and Mount St. Joseph have traditionally funneled top talent to The Mount, a new leader has emerged: St. Paul’s School.
That growing pipeline was strengthened once again as 2026 St. Paul’s midfielder Bronson Burger officially committed to Mount St. Mary’s lacrosse and head coach Chris Ryan. Burger’s commitment is significant, marking him as one of seven student-athletes in the 2026 class already pledged to the Mountaineers.
The connection between St. Paul’s and Mount St. Mary’s has gained momentum in recent years. Two members of St. Paul’s 2025 class, attackman Duncan Boudreau and goalie Josh Marson, are set to join the Mountaineers next fall. Adding to that legacy is Brody Atkinson, a former Crusader and current sophomore attackman at The Mount. Atkinson turned heads with an impressive freshman season in 2024, further highlighting the impact of St. Paul’s alumni on the program.
For Bronson Burger, the decision to commit to Mount St. Mary’s was about more than just lacrosse—it was about fit, culture, and the opportunity to help rebuild a storied program. “Coach Ryan was a huge factor in my decision,” Burger shared. “He’s tough but fair, and he genuinely cares about his players. I’m excited to play for him and learn from one of the best.”
Ryan’s close relationship with St. Paul’s coach Steve Settembrino, one of Burger’s role models, also played a significant role. “Coach Settembrino has been a mentor for me, and I can’t wait to have that same relationship with Coach Ryan,” Burger said.
The visit to Emmitsburg sealed the deal for Burger and his family. “They welcomed us with open arms,” he explained. “The campus tour, the coaching staff, and the facilities, like the new lacrosse locker room, really stood out. I knew it was the right place for me.”
Mount St. Mary’s, a member of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC), has a proud lacrosse tradition. During their previous tenure in the MAAC, the Mountaineers captured multiple conference titles and earned NCAA Tournament bids. With Coach Ryan at the helm and recruits like Burger joining the fold, the future looks bright for the Mount lacrosse program.
Burger hopes to be part of a resurgence that brings the Mountaineers back to championship form. “I want to help this team compete at the highest level and live up to its potential,” he said.
The Mount’s recent investments in facilities, including the Waldron Family Stadium and the upgraded locker rooms, are key tools for recruiting top talent like Burger. These resources, combined with the school’s rich history and idyllic setting, make Mount St. Mary’s an appealing destination for elite student-athletes.
As the lacrosse world watches this MIAA-Mount pipeline continue to strengthen, the addition of Bronson Burger represents another step toward future success. With a legacy of standout players, committed coaches, and determined recruits, the Mountaineers are poised for a bright new era—perhaps with a slice of nostalgia if a certain Stavros Pizza makes its return to Emmitsburg.
Congratulations to Bronson Burger and his family on this exciting next chapter!