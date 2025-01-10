Taylor Thorne: Archbishop Spalding Midfielder Commits to Coast Guard Women’s Lacrosse
In the tight-knit lacrosse culture of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) and the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland (IAAM), the sport isn’t just a game — it’s a way of life. Over the years, the MIAA has seen a steady stream of its athletes make their way to the United States Coast Guard Academy to play for the Bears, a Division III program that’s quickly becoming a powerhouse under head coach Sue Behme. Now, the IAAM is joining the conversation with a standout commitment of its own: Archbishop Spalding’s Taylor Thorne.
A 2025 midfielder, Thorne recently announced her decision to play for the Coast Guard Bears, making her the first IAAM player of the year to commit to a college lacrosse program. Thorne’s journey to this point reflects not only her skills on the field but also her dedication to academics, leadership, and service—qualities that make her a perfect fit for the Coast Guard Academy.
Archbishop Spalding Girls’ Lacrosse has emerged as a serious contender in recent years, and Thorne has been at the heart of the program’s rise. As a versatile midfielder, she’s been instrumental in the Cavaliers’ success, showcasing a blend of athleticism, lacrosse IQ, and a team-first mentality. Her decision to join the Bears is a testament to her belief in the program’s upward trajectory and the vision of Coach Behme.
Since taking the helm in 2022, Coach Behme has transformed Coast Guard Women’s Lacrosse into a force to be reckoned with in Division III. The team has posted double-digit wins in each of her first three seasons, including a program-best 13 victories in 2024. The Bears have also made consecutive appearances in the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference (NEWMAC) Tournament. Now, the next milestones—winning the conference championship and earning a spot in the NCAA postseason—are firmly in their sights. With players like Thorne in the mix, those goals seem more attainable than ever.
“Taylor is an exceptional athlete with the drive and determination to excel both on and off the field,” said Coach Behme. “Her leadership, work ethic, and passion for the game will make an immediate impact on our program. We’re thrilled to have her join the Coast Guard family.”
For Thorne, the decision to commit to the Coast Guard Academy was about more than just lacrosse. A self-described student-athlete who values academics as much as athletics, she was drawn to the Academy’s unique blend of rigorous academics, leadership opportunities, and commitment to service.
“I was always focused on finding the right college first, and if lacrosse came along with it, that would be a major bonus,” Thorne said. “The Coast Guard Academy checked all the boxes for me. It’s the only military academy under the Department of Homeland Security, and I’m excited about the chance to serve my country while pursuing my goals on and off the field.”
Thorne plans to major in engineering and has her sights set on attending flight school after graduation. Her choice of the Coast Guard Academy also continues a family legacy. Her sister graduated number 13 in her class in 2022, while her soon-to-be brother-in-law was the valedictorian the same year. For Thorne, joining the Bears isn’t just a personal milestone; it’s a continuation of her family’s commitment to excellence and service.
The Maryland-to-Coast Guard pipeline has grown steadily in recent years, and Thorne’s commitment underscores the Bears’ ability to attract top talent from the lacrosse-rich region. The program’s rise has been fueled by players like Thorne who bring a combination of skill, leadership, and a desire to be part of something bigger than themselves.
