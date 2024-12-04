Top 25 Maryland Girls High School Basketball Rankings (12/3/2024)
As the 2024-25 girls basketball season tips off, Maryland’s top teams are ready to make their mark locally and on the national stage. From perennial contenders in powerhouse leagues like the WCAC and IAAM to public school champions aiming for repeat titles, the state boasts an impressive array of talent.
This year’s rankings highlight programs with Division I commits, dynamic duos, and rising stars, showcasing why Maryland remains a hotbed for high school basketball. Whether chasing state championships or vying for national recognition, these 25 teams are poised for thrilling performances this season.
1. Bishop McNamara (2023-24 record: 28-5)
With a talented roster led by University of Georgia signee Zhen Craft, Princess Moody (Providence) and Vanessa Harris (Rhode Island), the Mustangs have their eyes on the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title, and possibly a national championship.
2. St. Frances Academy (1- 0 in 2024-2025; 19-8 last season)
The Panthers look to reclaim the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland (IAAM) A Conference title with Amora Alton, Sydney Sutton, junior Dahni Suggs and UMBC commit Vanessa Harris from Archbishop Carroll (D.C.).
3. Bullis School (24-8)
Georgia commit Megan Yarnevich and talented sophomore Ivanna Wilson Manyacka has the Bulldogs on track to challenge nationally-ranked Sidwell Friends School (D.C.) for supremancy in the Independent School League.
4. Mount Zion Prep (2-1 in 2024-25; 22-16 last season)
The Knights have a loaded roster as Sam Caldwell, who put New Hope Academy and Shabach Christian on the DMV girls hoops map, takes over.
5. Riverdale Baptist School (4-2 in 2024-25; 18-26 last season)
The Crusaders will have one of the best duos in the DMV with Ariana Merely and Lola Saunders Mensah-Bonsu.
6. McDonogh School (3-2 in 2024-25; 25-4 last season)
The Eagles look to 4-peat in the IAAM A as longtime assistant coach Terri Daniels takes over.
7. St. Vincent Pallotti (1-1 in 2024-25; 14-11 last season)
The Panthers hope for a breakthrough and reach the IAAM A finals, led by junior post Arianna Harris-Mott.
8. St. Mary’s (1-2 in 2024-25; 20-9 last season)
The Saints could be ready to make a push in their second season in the IAAM A with talented juniors Bailey Harris, Alexandra Vandiver and Kendall Williams.
9. Elizabeth Seton (1-0 in 2024-25; 17-11 last season)
The Roadrunners will be a tough out in the ultra-competitive WCAC with George Mason pledge Ma’Kayla Johnson leading the way.
10. Baltimore Polytechnic Institute (27-1)
With Brianna Pope, Alexia Smothers and London Elliott back, the Engineers look to continue its reign as Class 3A state champions.
11. Clarksburg (25-2)
The Coyotes hope to go back-to-back as Class 4A state champs with the sister duo of London and Destiny Turner.
12. Archbishop Spalding (0-2 in 2024-25; 9-12 last season)
The Cavaliers could challenge for a Top 4 spot in the IAAM A standings.
13. Our Lady of Good Counsel (14-11)
The Falcons will rely on Cincinnati pledge Caliyah DeVillasee and Madison Hall (Vermont) to guide them through a demanding non-league and WCAC schedule.
14. Pikesville (23-3)
The Roadrunners have designs on a fifth straight Class 1A state championship with senior Mariah Jones-Bey leading the charge.
15. Rosedale Christian Academy (3-1 in 2024-25; 18-11 last season)
The Panthers, led by 6-foot-2 senior post London Harvey, are on the rise under second-year coach Rob Long.
16. Charles H. Flowers (21-3)
The Jaguars will challenge for the Class 4A state title with junior guard Alana Joy and senior Londyn Miller.
17. Roland Park Country School (1-1 in 2024-25; 8-15 last season)
The Reds hope to make some inroads in the IAAM A with 10 returners including all-league pick Naomi Koldobskiy.
18. Our Lady of Mount Carmel (1-2 in 2024-25; 11-15 last season)
With five returners for new coach Tiny Adams, the Cougars look to compete in a deep IAAM A Conference.
19. South River (21-3)
The Seahawks believe they’re ready for a run at the Class 4A state Final Four.
20. St. Andrews Episcopal (1-0 in 2024-25; 14-11 last season)
The Lions will lean on senior guard Safe Al-Uqdah Robinson and senior forward Riley Knackmuhs to be competitive in the ISL.
21. Bethesda-Chevy Chase (25-3)
The Barons look to get back to the Class 4A championship game with senior guard Frances Doyle.
22. North Point (22-6)
The Eagles should be the team to beat in Southern Maryland and challenge for the Class 4A title with Mya Gant and Layla Woodward.
23. Richard Montgomery (17-6)
With one of Maryland’s top underclassmen in Katie Diao back, the Rockets should be a contender in the Montgomery County (Md.) 4A league.
24. Hammond (28-0)
The Bears will try to repeat as Class 2A state champions with forward Sara Yarnell leading the way.
25. Broadneck (19-3)
The Bruins look to pose the biggest challenge to South River in Anne Arundel County (Md.) league.