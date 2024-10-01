Vote: Maryland High School Football Player of the Week (10/1/2024)
It's time to reveal another group of nominees for the Maryland High School Football Player of the Week as we've reached the midway point of the 2024 regular season.
Please review our list of candidates and vote the one you find most deserving.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Messiah Jews of Gilman School
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Khary Adams, Loyola Blakefield
Adams, a junior wide receiver, had two receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown in Loyola’s 17-14 victory over Concordia Prep.
Evan Blouir, Patuxent
Blouir, a senior quarterback who’s committed to the Naval Academy, finished with 430 total yards including a 42-yard touchdown pass to Evan Jones on the final play of regulation, giving the Panthers a 26-20 win over Huntingtown.
Brayden Brashear, Great Mills
The senior linebacker had 15 tackles (eight solo) and a sack in Great Mills’ 26-13 win over previously undefeated Leonardtown.
Bud Coombs, DeMatha Catholic
The senior running back who’s committed to the University of Maryland, rushed for 171 yards and a touchdown as the Stags knocked off the defending Ohio Division 2 state champion Masillion Washington, 20-14.
John Connolly, Queen Anne’s County
Connolly had 27 carries for 147 yards and two touchdowns in Queen Anne’s 20-15 victory over James M. Bennett.
Devin Cox, Westlake
Cox, a senior running back, had 193 yards and scored four touchdowns in Westlake’s 28-6 victory over St. Charles.
Tymond Foxx, Largo
Foxx, a junior running back, rushed for 204 yards and three touchdowns in Largo’s 28-0 victory over Fairmont Heights.
Kamden Laudenslager, McDonogh School
Laudenslager, a senior defensive end committed to North Carolina, had 12 tackles in McDonogh’s 28-0 victory over Mount St. Joseph.
Donnie Mullins, North Harford
The senior had 28 carries for 232 yards and two touchdowns as North Harford defeated Kenwood, 35-12.
Michael O’Connor, Easton
The senior running back carried the ball 22 times for 246 yards and three touchdowns in Easton’s 43-24 victory over Kent Island.
Drey’an Pitts, Milford Mill Academy
The senior defensive end had eight tackles (seven solo) and 4.5 sacks in Milford Mill’s 16-3 victory over Franklin.
Manny Rodrigues, South Carroll
The senior finished with 11 tackles and two sacks in South Carroll’s 13-0 victory over Manchester Valley.
Glen Vinson, Douglass-Prince George’s
The senior rushed for 164 yards and three touchdowns, and added 10 solo tackles on defense as Douglass defeated McKinley Tech (D.C.), 52-6.
Zion Walford, Gwynn Park
Walford, a senior running back, had 14 carries for 154 yards and two touchdowns in Gwynn Park’s 40-20 victory over Gwynn Park.
Cameron Wilson, Calvert
Wilson, a junior linebacker, finished with 12 tackles and two sacks in Calvert’s 35-0 victory over Chopticon.