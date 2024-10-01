High School

Vote: Maryland High School Football Player of the Week (10/1/2024)

Review our list of nominees and vote for the player you find most deserving

Gary Adornato

South Carroll's Manny Rodrigues, one of the state's top wrestlers, is had a big night on the football field and is a candidate for this week's Maryland High School Football Player of the Week.
It's time to reveal another group of nominees for the Maryland High School Football Player of the Week as we've reached the midway point of the 2024 regular season.

Please review our list of candidates and vote the one you find most deserving.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Messiah Jews of Gilman School

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Khary Adams, Loyola Blakefield

Adams, a junior wide receiver, had two receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown in Loyola’s 17-14 victory over Concordia Prep.

Evan Blouir, Patuxent

Blouir, a senior quarterback who’s committed to the Naval Academy, finished with 430 total yards including a 42-yard touchdown pass to Evan Jones on the final play of regulation, giving the Panthers a 26-20 win over Huntingtown.

Brayden Brashear, Great Mills

The senior linebacker had 15 tackles (eight solo) and a sack in Great Mills’ 26-13 win over previously undefeated Leonardtown.

Bud Coombs, DeMatha Catholic

The senior running back who’s committed to the University of Maryland, rushed for 171 yards and a touchdown as the Stags knocked off the defending Ohio Division 2 state champion Masillion Washington, 20-14. 

John Connolly, Queen Anne’s County

Connolly had 27 carries for 147 yards and two touchdowns in Queen Anne’s 20-15 victory over James M. Bennett.

Devin Cox, Westlake

Cox, a senior running back, had 193 yards and scored four touchdowns in Westlake’s 28-6 victory over St. Charles.

Tymond Foxx, Largo

Foxx, a junior running back, rushed for 204 yards and three touchdowns in Largo’s 28-0 victory over Fairmont Heights.

Kamden Laudenslager, McDonogh School

Laudenslager, a senior defensive end committed to North Carolina, had 12 tackles in McDonogh’s 28-0 victory over Mount St. Joseph.

Donnie Mullins, North Harford

The senior had 28 carries for 232 yards and two touchdowns as North Harford defeated Kenwood, 35-12.

Michael O’Connor, Easton

The senior running back carried the ball 22 times for 246 yards and three touchdowns in Easton’s 43-24 victory over Kent Island.

Drey’an Pitts, Milford Mill Academy

The senior defensive end had eight tackles (seven solo) and 4.5 sacks in Milford Mill’s 16-3 victory over Franklin.

Manny Rodrigues, South Carroll

The senior finished with 11 tackles and two sacks in South Carroll’s 13-0 victory over Manchester Valley. 

Glen Vinson, Douglass-Prince George’s

The senior rushed for 164 yards and three touchdowns, and added 10 solo tackles on defense as Douglass defeated McKinley Tech (D.C.), 52-6. 

Zion Walford, Gwynn Park

Walford, a senior running back, had 14 carries for 154 yards and two touchdowns in Gwynn Park’s 40-20 victory over Gwynn Park.

Cameron Wilson, Calvert

Wilson, a junior linebacker, finished with 12 tackles and two sacks in Calvert’s 35-0 victory over Chopticon.

